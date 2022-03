GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After recently being announced as the new offensive coordinator at Grambling State, former Baylor head coach Art Briles has decided to accept the job after a predictable firestorm erupted after the hiring. As Fitz explains, Briles was far from the only one who needs to be held accountable for all that took place on the Waco campus during his tenure but at the end of the day he was the head coach and his players were involved in a number of sexual abuse and harassment allegations.

