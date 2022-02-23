ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden has interviewed his top three Supreme Court candidates

By CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has now interviewed the three Supreme Court candidates at the top of his list to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer — Ketanji Brown Jackson, Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger — according to three sources. The sources...

Idaho8.com

Biden has met with at least three potential Supreme Court nominees; announcement expected soon

President Joe Biden has met with three potential Supreme Court nominees — including Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and J. Michelle Childs, multiple sources tell CNN. One source familiar with the three meetings — including the meeting with Jackson, who has long been considered the frontrunner — said the President has yet to make up his mind. Two other sources confirmed the meetings with Kruger and Childs.
