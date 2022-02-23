ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

PRESS ROOM: BHERC Call For Entries For The 29th Annual “Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Fest Deadline Nears

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe signature BHERC “Sistas” Film Festival featuring the work of Black Women Directors returns, offering the public the best from Women Directors in Short Film format from around the globe. (Hollywood, CA) – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center recently announced the “Call for Entries” for...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

29th Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival

Twenty-nine years ago, the San Diego Latino Film Festival was born out of a desire to take a stand against the status-quo of cinema, to challenge the reigning and ever-present stereotypes about the Latinx experience in movies, and to give Latinx filmmakers the power of telling and sharing their stories, first-hand, about what it means to be Latinx. After all of these years, the San Diego Latino Film Festival is proud to remain linked to these ideals, constantly advocating for inclusive, diverse, and progressive cinematic storytelling about Latinx identity. San Diego’s now iconic celebration of Latinx Cinema returns March 2022! The San Diego Latino Film Festival invites you to experience award winning films, filmmakers and movie stars, live concerts, celebrations, the Sabor Latino - Food, Beer & Wine Festival, and much more! Featuring films with Latinx Cinema’s biggest stars, March 10th through the 20th at Westfield Mission Valley - AMC Theatres. Get your festival passes today at sdlatinofilm.com or call 619-230-1938. Funds benefit Media Arts Center San Diego’s youth education and outreach programs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Missoulian

Big Sky Film Fest highlights for Thursday

The 19th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Seating is limited; it is highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings. Short films are...
MISSOULA, MT
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto Film Fest Plans In-Person Event for Fall

The Toronto Film Festival has confirmed it expects to hold an in-person event in the fall for its 47th edition. The planned Sept. 8-18 festival will see TIFF’s industry networking and parties return on the ground in Toronto, including an opening-night party, the industry conference, filmmaker dinners, dealmaker networking events, press conferences and the TIFF Tribute Awards gala.More from The Hollywood ReporterThese Hollywood-Loved KN95 Face Masks for Kids Are Finally Back In Stock TodayU.K. to Update COVID-19 Production Protocols Following Government's Lifting of All RestrictionsAaron Rodgers Apologizes to Shailene Woodley for Putting Her "In the Middle" of Vaccine Debate Those physical event...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dee Rees
Person
Yvette Freeman
Person
Kasi Lemmons
Person
Dianne Houston
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Documentary Film#Film Industry#Academy#Filmfreeway#Http Www#Covid#African American
madison

Film fests back in full swing

Film festival season is officially in full swing, with the upcoming Lunafest Film Festival March 4-6 and the Beloit International Film Festival, which runs Feb. 25-March 6. The Wisconsin Film Festival also returns live to Madison in April. Beloit International Film Festival: The 10-day BIFF, as it's known, is back...
MADISON, WI
Gazette

Boulder International Film Fest draws Baldwin, Bardem

You’ve heard of famous last words. Boulder film buff Kathy Beeck’s famous first words were: “How hard can this be?”. That was 18 years ago, when Beeck and her sister, Robin, first imagined an international film festival for Boulder that has since grown into a four-day celebration of cinema that attracts more than 20,000 film enthusiasts to Boulder and Longmont each year.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey reflects on hair transformation after developing ‘baseball-sized bald spot’

Matthew McConaughey has addressed his full head of hair and revealed how he transformed it through dedication and a hair-growth ointment.The actor, 52, was asked about his formerly thinning hair, and what he did to change it, during an interview with LadBible, where he revealed that he grew his hair back by “fully committing” to applying a topical ointment every day.According to McConaughey, who acknowledged that he “didn’t have any of this” as he showed the interviewer the hair growing in around his hairline and also had a “silver dollar” spot where he was balding on the back of his...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy