PRESS ROOM: BHERC Call For Entries For The 29th Annual “Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Fest Deadline Nears

Twenty-nine years ago, the San Diego Latino Film Festival was born out of a desire to take a stand against the status-quo of cinema, to challenge the reigning and ever-present stereotypes about the Latinx experience in movies, and to give Latinx filmmakers the power of telling and sharing their stories, first-hand, about what it means to be Latinx. After all of these years, the San Diego Latino Film Festival is proud to remain linked to these ideals, constantly advocating for inclusive, diverse, and progressive cinematic storytelling about Latinx identity. San Diego’s now iconic celebration of Latinx Cinema returns March 2022! The San Diego Latino Film Festival invites you to experience award winning films, filmmakers and movie stars, live concerts, celebrations, the Sabor Latino - Food, Beer & Wine Festival, and much more! Featuring films with Latinx Cinema’s biggest stars, March 10th through the 20th at Westfield Mission Valley - AMC Theatres. Get your festival passes today at sdlatinofilm.com or call 619-230-1938. Funds benefit Media Arts Center San Diego’s youth education and outreach programs.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO