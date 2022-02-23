ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zac Stacy charged with 5 new misdemeanors of abuse against ex-girlfriend

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZac Stacy Charged With 5 New Domestic Violence Misdemeanors. Zac Stacy has been charged with 5 new counts of criminal conduct following the felony charges he earned after the world witnessed a viral video of the former NFL baller brutally battering his ex-girlfriend...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man pleads guilty to crimes against ex-girlfriends, baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to abusing two women and burning one of their children, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday. Latherio Richard pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated child abuse, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary. The first incident happened in March 2019 when the infant son of his then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Florida Doctor Gets Probation After Strangling Girlfriend and Killing Father

A Florida doctor has reportedly gotten house arrest and probation after shooting his father and strangling his girlfriend in 2018. Rafael Azulay, 47, was already on probation after three arrests for domestic violence against his girlfriend, including felony charge of battery-strangulation, when he asked his parents to visit and then shot his father, court documents showed. His mother later attested that the entire incident was an accident and that she didn’t want her son prosecuted. After signing a plea deal for domestic battery by strangulation and homicide-manslaughter by culpable negligence, Azulay will now spend ten years on probation following two years of house arrest in a home with his mother. For the battery charges, the arrest documents claim Azulay’s girlfriend was afraid to testify against him, claiming he threatened he had a gun and told her he would “bring her to her mother in a body bag.” Now that he is to be released, she told the Miami Herald she’s “making plans to change my name and move out of the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Canutillo man charged with murdering his sister; Ex-girlfriend speaks out on their past relationship

EL PASO, Texas–  A woman who calls herself the ex-girlfriend of a man accused of killing his sister called her former relationship intense and controlling. According to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Jose Manuel Guzman admitted to killing his sister, Karla Chavez De Ortiz, with a baseball bat and a hand-held electric massager after The post Canutillo man charged with murdering his sister; Ex-girlfriend speaks out on their past relationship appeared first on KVIA.
CANUTILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Misdemeanors#Tmz
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
iheart.com

Man Free On Bond For Murder Is Arrested & Charged With Another Murder

Yet another violent criminal free on bond for murder is arrested to allegedly committing another murder while free on bond. And get this, the suspect in this case was free on bond for murder when he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite this occurring while he was free on bond for murder, Democrat judge Josh Hill granted the suspect another bond. While free on two bond, police say he shot a friend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Complex

Four People Charged in Murders of Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s Grandparents

Four men have been charged in the February 2021 murders of Leila and Tony Lewis—the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. As Fox 10 reports, 43-year-old convicted drug kingpin Darrin Jamark “DD” Southall, Terrance Sanchez Watkins, 25, and Jamarcus Devonta Chambers, 29, allegedly participated in the murder with a fourth unnamed man. The murders—which were unsolved for a year—took place at Mobile, Alabama’s Happy Hill community, as four gunman fired at their building before it exploded and started a fire. Leila Lewis died as a result of the fire itself, per Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker.
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Dothan woman charged in death of pregnant woman’s fetus

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has released more information on the suspect that allegedly struck a pregnant woman and caused her to lose her fetus. On Monday, Jan. 24, Dothan police responded to a call in the 100 Block of Shadowlawn Drive. According to witnesses, Iveonna Turner, 20, was involved in […]
DOTHAN, AL
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom, 29, Found Shot During Welfare Check Dies

A Maryland mom who was found shot during a welfare check in Landover has died, authorities said. Remi Howell, 29, was found in a wooded area outside of a building in 7900 block of Oxman Road during a welfare check around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, Prince George's County police said.
LANDOVER, MD
PIX11

Man sentenced in Brooklyn murder of his sister and his former girlfriend

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A former Brooklyn man was sentenced to prison Wednesday nearly 20 years after he murdered his sister and former girlfriend. Andre Neverson, 57, faces 50 years to life in prison for the July 2002 shooting deaths of Patricia Neverson, 39, and Donna Davis, 38, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Neverson fled […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy