Como Zoo Tiger Euthanized Due To Bone Cancer

By WCCO-TV Staff
 5 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials at St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo say a 17-year-old tiger was euthanized last week due to a broken leg most likely caused by bone cancer.

The female tiger, Angara, had been at the zoo for more than seven years.

Angara (credit: Como Park Zoo & Consevatory)

Earlier this month, the zoo took her off exhibit because of a bad limp. X-rays revealed a break in a leg bone likely caused by osteosarcoma, the zoo said.

In a statement, the zoo said there was “no chance of a recovery” and no other treatment options, so the vet staff, management and cat keepers decided to humanely euthanize Angara.

The zoo still has an 8-year-old male tiger named Tsar, and officials said they will likely look to add another tiger in the future.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

