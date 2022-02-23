Como Zoo Tiger Euthanized Due To Bone Cancer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials at St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo say a 17-year-old tiger was euthanized last week due to a broken leg most likely caused by bone cancer.

The female tiger, Angara, had been at the zoo for more than seven years.

Earlier this month, the zoo took her off exhibit because of a bad limp. X-rays revealed a break in a leg bone likely caused by osteosarcoma, the zoo said.

In a statement, the zoo said there was “no chance of a recovery” and no other treatment options, so the vet staff, management and cat keepers decided to humanely euthanize Angara.

The zoo still has an 8-year-old male tiger named Tsar, and officials said they will likely look to add another tiger in the future.