Jury deliberates on three police charged with violating George Floyd’s rights

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Mr Floyd of his right to medical care. Jurors have started deliberating in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Alexander...

