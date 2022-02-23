ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The stars of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' recreated the pointing Spider-Man meme and it's perfect

By Caroline Darney
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yoqn8_0eMpNC3T00

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest installment in the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been highly successful since hitting theaters back in December. The movie is now the third-highest grossing domestic release ever, making $772 million (so far). No Way Home has passed Avatar for domestic box office, and only trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame (the latter of which also starred Tom Holland as Spider-Man).

The movie has also gotten rave reviews from critics and fans. It’s tied as the fourth-highest rated MCU entry according to Rotten Tomatoes with a solid 93% (Black Panther, Endgame, and Iron Man come in ahead of it), and No Way Home is tied with 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for the highest audience score at 98%.

If you somehow haven’t seen it yet and have avoided spoilers (including the headline of this post), turn away now if you don’t want anything ruined for you.

One of the reasons this movie hit with viewers was the inclusion of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played the iconic roles in their own franchises. To celebrate the release of No Way Home, the trio of web shooters recreated the oh-so-famous Spider-Man pointing meme.

It’s absolutely perfect.

The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Re-create Classic Spider-Man Meme for ‘No Way Home’ Digital Release

They actually did it! Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield re-created the classic cartoon Spider-Man meme, which popped up on social media Wednesday for the digital and 4K release date announcement of No Way Home.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow to Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Online and at HomeEmma Laird Joins Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried in 'The Crowded Room'Tom Holland Felt Guilty About Those 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Lies “Of course, we got THE meme,” tweeted the official Spider-Man film account, along with the home video announcement dates. The ’60s cartoon meme is two Spider-Men pointing at one another in an episode...
MOVIES
