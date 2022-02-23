‘The Blacklist’: James Spader Announces Show’s Season 10 Renewal

With just two more episodes to go in “The Blacklist” Season 9, star James Spader has announced that the show has been renewed for Season 10.

“The Blacklist” gained huge popularity when it debuted on NBC back in 2013. When the previous seasons were released on Netflix, a new fanbase formed up around the show. Now, per The Hollywood Reporter, Spader announced the show would return for Season 10 during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“We just got picked up this afternoon,” Spader said during one segment. “Word came out. Everyone was hustling around to try and do it so we could announce it on the show. We just got picked up for a 10th season.”

Fallon congratulated Spader on the success of the show, as did the fans in the audience. Many “The Blacklist” fans will continue to celebrate as we edge closer and closer to the end of Season 9.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 10 will take “The Blacklist” past 200 episodes. More recent seasons have definitely slimmed down their episode count from 22 to 11. We can likely expect this new season to be a shorter run as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_b7KIrV82Vo

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: James Spader Confirms The Blacklist Has Been Picked Up for a 10th Season | The Tonight Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_b7KIrV82Vo)

That’s likely due to the departure of one of the show’s main characters, Elizabeth Keen. Played by Megan Boone, Keen has played a pivotal role on “The Blacklist” since the show’s inception. But, during the Season 8 finale, the writers killed off Keen in dramatic fashion.

A lot of the show has been built around Keen and Raymond Reddington’s (James Spader) relationship. Without Keen in the picture, Season 9 of “The Blacklist” had to take a new turn, and even jumped ahead two years in time.

Why Did Megan Boone Leave ‘The Blacklist?’

According to Distracitfy, the primary reason why Megan Boone left “The Blacklist” was to start her own production company. It’s called Weird Sister, and per Deadline, she’ll be working with Sony Pictures to develop and produce her own stories.

Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, talked about how excited he is to have Boone partner up with Sony for future projects.

“Megan was instrumental in the success of ‘Blacklist’ and we are elated she will continue to be an integral member of the Sony family,” Frost said. “Megan’s artistic prowess and vision are extremely complementary to our creative focus and direction. We’re very excited about developing new projects with her. We look forward to much-continued success together.”

Boone herself spoke on her post-Blacklist plans with Deadline earlier.

“I am beyond excited to have a home at SPTV where I can branch out and continue to work with this incredible team,” Boone said earlier. “They have been instrumental in my career, and fundamentally believe in my vision for Weird Sister. I’m thrilled for this new chapter.”