ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Blacklist’: James Spader Announces Show’s Season 10 Renewal

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2pUE_0eMpMw6u00

With just two more episodes to go in “The Blacklist” Season 9, star James Spader has announced that the show has been renewed for Season 10.

“The Blacklist” gained huge popularity when it debuted on NBC back in 2013. When the previous seasons were released on Netflix, a new fanbase formed up around the show. Now, per The Hollywood Reporter, Spader announced the show would return for Season 10 during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“We just got picked up this afternoon,” Spader said during one segment. “Word came out. Everyone was hustling around to try and do it so we could announce it on the show. We just got picked up for a 10th season.”

Fallon congratulated Spader on the success of the show, as did the fans in the audience. Many “The Blacklist” fans will continue to celebrate as we edge closer and closer to the end of Season 9.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 10 will take “The Blacklist” past 200 episodes. More recent seasons have definitely slimmed down their episode count from 22 to 11. We can likely expect this new season to be a shorter run as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_b7KIrV82Vo

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: James Spader Confirms The Blacklist Has Been Picked Up for a 10th Season | The Tonight Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_b7KIrV82Vo)

That’s likely due to the departure of one of the show’s main characters, Elizabeth Keen. Played by Megan Boone, Keen has played a pivotal role on “The Blacklist” since the show’s inception. But, during the Season 8 finale, the writers killed off Keen in dramatic fashion.

A lot of the show has been built around Keen and Raymond Reddington’s (James Spader) relationship. Without Keen in the picture, Season 9 of “The Blacklist” had to take a new turn, and even jumped ahead two years in time.

Why Did Megan Boone Leave ‘The Blacklist?’

According to Distracitfy, the primary reason why Megan Boone left “The Blacklist” was to start her own production company. It’s called Weird Sister, and per Deadline, she’ll be working with Sony Pictures to develop and produce her own stories.

Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, talked about how excited he is to have Boone partner up with Sony for future projects.

“Megan was instrumental in the success of ‘Blacklist’ and we are elated she will continue to be an integral member of the Sony family,” Frost said. “Megan’s artistic prowess and vision are extremely complementary to our creative focus and direction. We’re very excited about developing new projects with her. We look forward to much-continued success together.”

Boone herself spoke on her post-Blacklist plans with Deadline earlier.

“I am beyond excited to have a home at SPTV where I can branch out and continue to work with this incredible team,” Boone said earlier. “They have been instrumental in my career, and fundamentally believe in my vision for Weird Sister. I’m thrilled for this new chapter.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Darlene and Becky Had to Make Some Tough Choices in Recent Episode

When it comes to family issues, The Conners covers just about anything that they can think of. Darlene and Becky did not have an easy time recently. The Olympics have come and gone and now we have new episodes of The Conners and all of those shows that we love to watch. Ever since the Roseanne days, Darlene and Becky have been at odds and in trouble. In the recent episode, Sex, Lies, and House Hunting, the sisters are put into a moral dilemma.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Hawaii Five-0’ Fans Think One Scene Was Too Much

Heartbroken fans thought that one Hawaii Five-0 scene was a complete failure that senselessly tortured one of their favorite characters. That scene took place during a Season 10 episode titled I ho’olulu, ho’ohulei ‘ia e ka makani. During the story, Danny Williams meets a woman at a bar who appears to be his soul mate.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Boone
Person
James Spader
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Stayed In Touch With Co-Stars Years Later

In our imagination, Richie, Potsie and Ralph from Happy Days grew old together in Milwaukee. They probably told their grandkids all about Fonzie and hanging out at Arnold’s. So it does our heart good that in real life, Ron Howard, Anson Williams and Don Most still stay in touch, long after Happy Days closed out the 1950s and bowed off the airwaves. In fact, Williams and Most still are doing projects together.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Sony Pictures Television#The Blacklist#Nbc#Keen
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Was This the Worst Storyline of Season 9?

“NCIS” has seen major success over its 19 seasons, despite multiple fan-favorite character departures and a couple of less-than-satisfying storylines. However, in contrast to the regularly positive ratings we saw when season nine aired, one storyline left fans less than content, especially as it seemed to take a left turn straight into disaster. And not the kind we live for as “NCIS” fans.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

NASA Shares Stunning Photo of Earth From the Rings of Saturn

NASA dipped into its dusty photobox for a stunning Saturn photo with its rings and Earth all lined up on Instagram. Fortunately, no moon photobombed the photo. The space agency photos a killer 2013 photo of the two planets from the Cassini spacecraft. It’s so graphically stimulating. It could also...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says Doctor Lied About Giving Him a Hair Transplant

After writing about his hair loss in his 2020 memoir Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey revealed that a doctor lied to him about giving him a hair transplant. During a recent interview with LADbible, Matthew McConaughey recalled chatting with a doctor in Beverley Hills about his hair issues. The physician also told him that he was mentioned every year at an international hair transplant convention. Apparently, one surgeon started taking credit for “regenerating his hair.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Recalls Funny Moments With ‘Jokester’ Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney may seem like a steamy, down-to-earth fireman on Chicago Fire. But according to his co-star Daniel Kyri, he’s really just a “random” “jokester.”. During an interview with Looper, the actor talked about working alongside his famous castmate. Because Kinney is a bonafide star with a handful of awards under his belt, he could be intimidating to a newcomer like Daniel Kyri.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’: Here’s What Happened to John Combe’s After Show

HGTV series Home Town presents a new client on every episode with hopes of turning their homestead into the place of their dreams. Home Town hosts Ben and Erin Napier put their heads together to turn the client’s vision into a reality on the show. Some individuals featured in the series are more interesting than others. One of the more memorable Home Town episodes involves retiree, John Combe.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

413K+
Followers
43K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy