Ion Q’s Aria Quantum Computer Achieves 20 Algorithmic Qubits

 5 days ago

Feb. 23, 2022 — Today, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) announced that IonQ Aria, the Company’s latest quantum computer, has achieved a record 20 algorithmic qubits and has furthered its lead as the most powerful quantum computer in the industry based on standard application-oriented industry benchmarks. IonQ Aria, currently available for customers in...

The Next Web

Your brain might be a quantum computer that hallucinates math

Quick: what’s 4 + 5? Nine right? Slightly less quick: what’s five plus four? Still nine, right?. Okay, let’s wait a few seconds. Bear with me. Feel free to have a quick stretch. Now, without looking, what was the answer to the first question?. It’s still nine,...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Ampere, Rigetti to Accelerate Hybrid Quantum Computing in HPC Environments

Ampere Computing and Rigetti Computing today announced a strategic partnership to create hybrid quantum-classical computers. Aiming to unlock a new generation of quantum-based machine learning applications, the partnership will see the pairing of Ampere's Altra Max Arm CPUs with Rigetti Computing's Quantum Processing Units (QPUs) in cloud-based High-Performance Computing (HPC) environments. The companies hope to take the biggest bite possible from the estimated $26 billion Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) market by 2030.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computers#Quantum Cloud#Quantum Computation#Aria Quantum Computer#Ionq#Ionq Aria#Company#Qed C#Quantum Os#Chief Technology
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq partners with Rigetti to apply quantum computing to financial applications

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Rigetti Computing on Tuesday collaborated to develop quantum applications to help solve high-impact computational problems in the financial industry. Among the applications that can potentially be explored are challenges in fraud detection, order matching, and risk management, the company's said. Rigetti computing has operated quantum computers over...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Stabilizing multiple topological fermions on a quantum computer

In classical and single-particle settings, non-trivial band topology always gives rise to robust boundary modes. For quantum many-body systems, however, multiple topological fermions are not always able to coexist, since Pauli exclusion prevents additional fermions from occupying the limited number of available topological modes. In this work, we show, through IBM quantum computers, how one can robustly stabilize more fermions than the number of topological modes through specially designed 2-fermion interactions. Our demonstration hinges on the realization of BDI- and D-class topological Hamiltonians on transmon-based quantum hardware, and relied on a tensor network-aided circuit recompilation approach. We also achieved the full reconstruction of multiple-fermion topological band structures through iterative quantum phase estimation (IQPE). All in all, our work showcases how advances in quantum algorithm implementation enable noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices to be exploited for topological stabilization beyond the context of single-particle topological invariants.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

NEC taps into quantum computing to improve IT maintenance equipment delivery

NEC announced it has begun trials that involve using quantum computing technology to improve the way maintenance parts are delivered by IT equipment maintenance servicer NEC Fielding. According to NEC, the test involves utilising its vector annealing service and applying it to selected on-site maintenance services to help formulate delivery...
ENGINEERING
Forbes

It’s Time For Business To Jump Into (A Test) Bed With Quantum Computing

Security CEO and Founder of Safe Quantum Inc., working with data-driven companies to define, develop and deploy quantum-safe technologies. Up until now, it could be argued that businesses have been keeping the quantum internet at arm's length. Global financial leaders like JP Morgan are invested in quantum computing, and they...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Open sourced control hardware for quantum computers

The Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has open sourced a new electronics control and measurement system for superconducting quantum processors, making the engineering solutions for the emerging hardware more accessible. Superconducting circuits are one of the leading quantum computing technologies seeking to solve complex problems beyond the reach of classical computers.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Scaling up and down of 3-D floating-point data in quantum computation

In the past few decades, quantum computation has become increasingly attractive due to its remarkable performance. Quantum image scaling is considered a common geometric transformation in quantum image processing, however, the quantum floating-point data version of which does not exist. Is there a corresponding scaling for 2-D and 3-D floating-point data? The answer is yes. In this paper, we present a quantum scaling up and down scheme for floating-point data by using trilinear interpolation method in 3-D space. This scheme offers better performance (in terms of the precision of floating-point numbers) for realizing the quantum floating-point algorithms than previously classical approaches. The Converter module we proposed can solve the conversion of fixed-point numbers to floating-point numbers of arbitrary size data with \(p+q\) qubits based on IEEE-754 format, instead of 32-bit single-precision, 64-bit double-precision and 128-bit extended-precision. Usually, we use nearest-neighbor interpolation and bilinear interpolation to achieve quantum image scaling algorithms, which are not applicable in high-dimensional space. This paper proposes trilinear interpolation of floating-point data in 3-D space to achieve quantum algorithms of scaling up and down for 3-D floating-point data. Finally, the quantum scaling circuits of 3-D floating-point data are designed.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Inside the U.K. lab that connects brains to quantum computers

In a room at the United Kingdom’s University of Plymouth, a Ph.D. student is sitting at a computer, eyes closed as if he’s meditating. On his head is what looks like a black swimming cap, but is actually an electroencephalogram (EEG) reader that’s sensing the electrical activity passing over his scalp. In front of him, on the monitor, there’s an image of a wireframe globe with two points marked “1” and “0.” In the center of the globe, like a clock with a single hand, is an arrow that oscillates between the two points. As the student changes his expression from one of relaxation to one of wide-eyed agitation, the arrow twitches and moves. Every several seconds, he enters a new digit.
COMPUTERS
Futurity

AI and quantum computing aim to reveal what’s inside a black hole

New research is using quantum computing and machine learning to find out what’s inside a black hole. The research could help us better understand holographic duality, the idea that everything around us could be a hologram. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that connects theories of particles and their...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Cutting through the noise to increase error mitigation in quantum computers

A collaboration between Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's (Berkeley Lab's) Applied Mathematics and Computational Research Division (AMCRD) and Physics Division has yielded a new approach to error mitigation that could help make quantum computing's theoretical potential a reality. The research team describes this work in a paper published in Physical Review...
COMPUTERS
