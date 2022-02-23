ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills sign Siran Neal to three-year contract extension

By Zach Jones
 5 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo Bills have locked down one of their more important free agents heading into the offseason.

The team announced on Wednesday the re-signing of defensive back and special teams ace Siran Neal to a three-year contract extension. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Neal's deal with the Bills is worth up to $10.9 million over the three years, meaning he'll earn an average of $3.63 million per-year.

The 27-year-old has been with the Bills since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Jacksonville State. Neal has spent time playing as a reserve cornerback when called upon, but has found his home being a major part of the Bills' special teams unit.

Over his career, Neal has amassed 83 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

