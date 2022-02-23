ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow totals: Mountains slammed, while Front Range gets more than an inch of snow

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 6 days ago
People have fun in the snow at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. 

Though much of the heavy snowfall has subsided, a cold front that arrived Monday left its mark across the state. The mountains received more than a foot of snow, while Colorado Springs and Denver got more than an inch.

According to Gazette news partner 9News and the National Weather Service in Pueblo, here are some of the latest snow totals across the state, as of Wednesday morning:

Sawpit, 18.8 inches

Wolf Creek Pass, 17 inches

Meeker Park, 12 inches

Ouray, 12 inches

Coal Bank Pass, 11 inches

Telluride, 11 inches

Snowmass Village, 7.5 inches

Ridgeway, 7.5 inches

Westcliffe, 7 inches

Red Mountain Pass, 7 inches

Penrose, 6 inches

Cortez, 5.6 inches

Rangley, 5.6 inches

Hahns Peak, 5.5 inches

Beulah, 5.5 inches

Steamboat Springs, 5 inches

Monarch Pass, 5 inches

Copper Mountain, 4.5 inches

Silverton, 4.5 inches

Durango, 4.1 inches

Florence, 4 inches

Canon City, 4 inches

Leadville, 3.7 inches

Estes Park, 3.5 inches

Boulder, 3.3 inches

Pagosa Springs, 3.2 inches

Guanella Pass, 3 inches

Gunnison, 2.8 inches

3 miles east-northeast of Manitou Springs, 2.5 inches

Rye, 2 inches

Buelah, 1.8 inches

Florissant, 1.7 inches

Denver International Airport, 1.6 inches

Colorado Springs, 1.6 inches

Buena Vista, 1.6 inches

Silverthorne, 1.5 inches

New Castle, 1.5 inches

Longs Peak, 1.5 inches

Nederland, 1.5 inches

Cripple Creek, 1.5 inches

Peterson Air Force Bas, 1.5 inches

Fountain, 1.5 inches

Niwot, 1.4 inches

Monument, 1.3 inches

Pueblo, 1.3 inches

Security/Widefield, 1.3 inches

Rifle, 1.2 inches

Federal Heights, 0.6 inches

Thornton, 0.5 inches

Lone Tree, 0.5 inches

Lakewood, 0.3 inches

OutThere Colorado

Access to Colorado mountain town fully restored following weather-related highway closures

Silverton is accessible again after closures on nearby mountain roads cut off the remote Colorado town to travelers for more than 24 hours. At about 11:15 AM on Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that a 3-mile closure along Highway 550 between Ouray and Silverton had been lifted following snow removal. There are now no remaining closures along Highway 550, with other portions of the road already having been reopened.
SILVERTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Trail Talk: Tears shed over Colorado Springs trees lost in December windstorm

My husband and I grew up in different parts of the country. One of the many things we had in common was our love of trees. Our childhood homes were modest but had large deciduous trees that provided shade and beauty to our respective yards. I remember summer days when my siblings and I would climb trees and build treehouses. We would secure sturdy ropes and create old tire swings.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

The soul of Colorado skiing hides in plain sight — right in the neighborhood

This winter, Rick Noll got a call from a man on a mission to hit every ski area in Colorado. Noll, the city of Ouray’s resource director, recalled the question: “What’s the lowdown on Lee’s Ski Hill?” It’s not often Noll receives outside inquiries about the neighborhood slope, complete with a rope tow originally put together with old mining stuff after the land was donated in 1946. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Happy Trails: High Drive a hotbed for runners, cyclists in Colorado Springs

Among longtime outdoor lovers in Colorado Springs, High Drive garners mixed reviews and emotions. Some still long for the days when the road was a scenic drive, as it was historically. This century saw the gates come down and the designation for feet and bikes only. With discovery of endangered greenback cutthroat trout swimming in the Bear Creek watershed, federal action included closures and reroutes of beloved trails in recent years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mountain lion removed from beneath deck of Colorado home

Teams from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder Police Department Animal Protection worked together to remove a mountain lion from beneath a home in Colorado on Sunday morning. The lion was found tucked away under the deck of the home, which is located at 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue in Boulder, according to CPW. "Leading up to this over the past couple...
OutThere Colorado

The 10 most-stolen vehicles in Denver-metro area

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CAPTA) board and the Colorado State Patrol have complied a list of the most commonly stolen vehicles in the Denver-metro area, based on 2021 state data. "If it feels like vehicle thefts have taken off recently (pun intended), recent data released by the Colorado...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Entire Colorado high country under avalanche warning after week of snow

Feb. 25—Colorado's mountains were hit with a week-long winter storm, dumping feet of snow in some areas and creating avalanche conditions in many areas. Earlier this week, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) issued an avalanche warning for much of the state, which expired Thursday night. Now CAIC has put a special avalanche advisory into effect for all mountain areas in Colorado. "You can trigger a large and dangerous avalanche,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Snowshoer missing after being caught in an avalanche in Colorado

Update: The body of a snowshoer has been found. Find updated story, here. One person is missing after a pair of snowshoers were caught in an avalanche in Gunnison County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). The two were snowshoeing near the town of Marble, when a small avalanche was triggered on a west-facing slope below the tree line CAIC said. One...
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
