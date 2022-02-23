ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TEMPEST drop debut album 'It's ME, It's WE' highlight medley

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

TEMPEST have dropped the highlight medley for their debut album 'It's ME, It's WE'. The above teaser video...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Zach Bryan Releases Preview of New Song Ahead of New Album

Zach Bryan has risen to fame with the help of social media. Nowadays, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and other apps help artists get their music out there. Instead of hoping for a record label, these apps help independent artists get the recognition they deserve. Some are even winning awards for their songwriting ability.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale talks new album Back From The Dead: "it was a really strange, solitary journey for me"

Four albums and almost 20 years into their career, Halestorm have amassed an arsenal of gale-force, hard rock anthems that howl and stomp, building hurricane-like around Lzzy Hale’s roaring, high drama vocals. Their last album, 2018’s Vicious, was criticised by some for being too polished and chart-friendly, but as Lzzy tells us, for their fifth album, the Nashville-based band went back to basics for their most personal, heaviest album yet.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medley
Stereogum

Watch alt-J Play “U&ME” & Revisit Their Decade-Old Debut Album On Colbert

For a decade now, the Leeds alt-rock trio alt-J has been carrying the torch of shaggy, playful, experimental turn-of-the-century Brit-rock. Groups like Gomez and the Beta Band have a legacy, and that legacy lives on in the surprisingly durable popularity of alt-J. Last week, alt-J released their fourth studio album The Dream. Later this spring, the band’s debut LP An Awesome Wave will celebrate its 10th anniversary. Last night on Colbert, the band plugged both records.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Wolf Van Halen Releases New Single ‘Epiphany’

It seems like Wolf Van Halen is proving just how much he deserves that Grammy award he’s nominated for. Van Halen released his debut album as Mammoth WVH over the summer. As a result, he received his first Grammy nomination for a song that is incredibly close to his heart. The song “Distance,” which is about his late father Eddie Van Halen, received a nomination for Best Rock Song. He’s going against rock legends like Paul McCartney and the Foo Fighters to try to snag this award.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HOLAUSA

Paris Jackson introduces new music, says death is a part of her love songs

Paris Jackson released “The Lost,” her new EP. She visited the St. Regis Resort in Aspen where she played some of her songs and discussed the inspiration behind them. Jackson played for a small audience that was engaged with the music. She talked about being inspired to write about a breakup she had one Valentine’s Day. “I hope you like it, I know he won’t,” she said. To introduce one of her songs, she said, ”I don’t write happy songs. So, when I do try to write a love song it usually ends up being a song about me dying. So, that’s what this one is, it’s called ‘Yellow Bird.’“
MUSIC
NME

Maggie Rogers’ new album is “done”

Maggie Rogers has revealed that she’s finished her second album. Writing in an Instagram message shared over the weekend, the singer-songwriter said that she was “celebrating” the achievement by going to watch a monster truck show. A photo of her posing from stadium stands accompanied the post.
MUSIC
Vibe

Premiere: Muni Long Performs A Jazzy New Rendition Of “Hrs And Hrs” For Amazon Music

Click here to read the full article. Following VIBE’s Valentine’s Day lyric breakdown of Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs,” the singer and Amazon Music have given us an exclusive first look at a live rendition of the ballad. Recorded on a rooftop in Downtown LA, this version of the song features a jazzier arrangement than the original, as Long delivers a noticeably more embellished vocal performance. “I referenced Jill Scott,” the singer tells VIBE, explaining how she and her band came up with the idea for the performance. “I was like, ‘I would love to do something with that ‘A Long...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan, Heart Tour, Slash, Tool!

Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'. Nancy Wilson Is Doing a Heart Tour . . . Without Her Sister Ann. HEART is gearing up for a tour . . . but it's not the Heart you're used to. It's NANCY WILSON'S HEART . . . which will be Nancy and her own band, which does NOT include her sister ANN.
MUSIC
Complex

Saweetie Connects With H.E.R. for New Song “Closer”

The wait for Saweetie’s debut studio album just became a bit more bearable. On Thursday afternoon, the “Icy Girl” rapper came through with “Closer,” a H.E.R.-assisted dance track about living carefree and enjoying oneself. “I wanna fall in love for the weekend/Three boyfriends I don’t know where I’m sleeping,” she raps on the single. “We be thuggin’, clubbin’, f*ckin’/Order room service when we done, that’s the sequence.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Relive Anderson .Paak Meeting BTS Backstage With His Son, Soul

Back in November, Silk Sonic member Anderson .Paak had the time of his life when he and his son, Soul, got to go backstage and meet K-Pop group BTS for the first time at their November 27 Los Angeles show!. The "Smokin' Out The Window" singer met with the seven...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Answer Our Begging, Drop ‘Beg for You’

No need to beg any longer — Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s collaboration is here. The duo debuted “Beg for You” on BBC Radio 1 on January 27 after weeks of teasing the song and followed up with the even-more-teased video on February 11. It’s a clubby and poignant message to a leaving lover rooted by a wistful piano riff but culminating in one of the bigger drops we’ve heard off Charli’s upcoming album, Crash, so far. And if that hook sounds familiar? It’s a (extremely well-executed) sample of “Cry for You,” the dance hit by September. In other words: worth begging for! The song follows Charli’s previous singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which features past collaborators Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. “Beg for You,” meanwhile, is Charli’s first team-up with Sawayama, who released her debut album in 2020 and has since worked with Elton John and Lady Gaga. If you’re waiting for Crash, though, you’ve still got a bit more begging to do.
MUSIC
Fatherly

RIP Mark Lanegan: These Are His 6 Essential Albums

On February 22, 2022, legendary singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan died at the age of 57. The Seattle-born rocker is perhaps most famous for his band Screaming Trees, but if that is your only knowledge of Lanegan’s contributions to the world of punk, rock, and all sorts of other musical genres, then you don’t know Lanegan. A musical polymath, Lanegan’s talents were more varied than most. He was not simply a guy who did ’90s alt-rock. That’s part of it.
SEATTLE, WA
96.5 The Rock

10 Reasons Why Van Halen’s Debut Album Is Still So Damn Good!

For so many rock fans, it feels like Van Halen’s self-titled debut has always existed. At this point, having someone review the inner workings of an album like this is like trying to review your own DNA in some respects — the album is just that embedded into the subconscious of the last half a century of popular culture.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy