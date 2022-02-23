ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billlie travel to a 'GingaMingaYo (the strange world)' in new MV

By Germaine-Jay
 3 days ago

Billlie have dropped their music video for "GingaMingaYo (the strange world)"!. In the MV, Billlie spend time alone before...

Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
AdWeek

Mike Diva on Directing the Branded Odyssey of Doja Cat's 'Get Into It (Yuh)' Music Video

It’s hard to synthesize the look of a Mike Diva production into a neat summation. It could look like anything from a sleek, robotic dystopia for Halo Top, to a futuristic Lil Nas X music video, to a satirical, neon-piped Japanese-style Trump parody. While the subjects may change, the elements that link these works to the veteran filmmaker, YouTuber and ad creative remain the same: a bizarre-yet-compelling story and the polish of pro.
MUSIC
Distractify

'The Proud Family' Theme Song That We Know and Love Has Been Rebranded

It’s no secret that a catchy theme song contributes to the legacy of a show. From Power’s “Big Rich Town” by 50 Cent to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s “Yo Home To Bel-Air” by Will Smith, a good theme song serves up the perfect dose of nostalgia. And such is the case with Disney’s classic, The Proud Family.
MUSIC
HGTV

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt Ask America for a '100 Day Dream Home' Theme Song

We have more than just exciting builds and impressive flips to look forward to during season 3 of 100 Day Dream Home, because Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt — husband-wife real estate duo — are dishing more than just designs. For the third season of their show, they wanted a theme song, and after their exciting win on season 2 of Rock the Block, the consensus was clear: Brian and Mika deserve a theme song.
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Joe Satriani go Gilmour on progressive new song Faceless

Joe Satriani has debuted Faceless, the second single taken from upcoming album The Elephants Of Mars. Faceless is a spacious, emotive instrumental that feels like it has a little Pink Floyd in its DNA. Although Satriani‘s tones have a slightly more abrasive edge compared with Gilmour’s cut-glass sound, Faceless brings to mind the progressive icons in its meditative pace and the way it craftily evolves over its near-five-minute runtime. It’s a significant gear shift from the funky and frenetic fretwork of first single Sahara.
MUSIC
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Billboard

Mark Lanegan, Singer/Songwriter and Screaming Trees Frontman, Dies at 57

Mark Lanegan, frontman of ’90s alt-rock hitmakers Screaming Trees who went on to have a long and acclaimed career as a solo artist, died on Tuesday (Feb. 22). A post on Lanegan’s official Twitter account announced that he “passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.” He was 57.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Accuses Sister Jamie Lynn Of Never Letting Her Hold Her Baby: ‘You Yanked Her Out Of My Arms’

Britney Spears is airing out some grievances about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as she continues to express her distaste for past familial tensions. Britney Spears is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, sharing even more details of family drama from the past. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home???” the “Circus” pop singer began her lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 23. “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!!”
CELEBRITIES

