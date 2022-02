"Do Ya Wanna Taste It?" from Wig Wam, the song that plays over the opening credits of Peacemaker, has reached the #1 spot on the iTunes rock charts following the first season's acclaimed finale and the announcement that a second season is on the way. The song was originally released in 2009, making this the second time (after Guardians of the Galaxy and "Hooked on a Feeling") that one of Gunn's projects has catapulted a years-old song onto the charts again. Gunn, in a tweet announcing the #1 position, said he was glad to have helped a broader audience find the song.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO