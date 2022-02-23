ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

‘The entire line needs to be replaced’: Laredo leaders talk costly water issues

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago
The City of Laredo issued a boil water notice on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 just before midnight. The impacted areas are seen on the pictured map. (Foto de cortesía)

Following a boil water notice this weekend, multiple water distribution sites being created and ongoing updates regarding the repairs of a broken water line, the city held a press conference on Tuesday to further inform the community about the status of the affected areas.

According to Laredo Utilities Department Director Arturo Garcia, the broken water line was a 36-inch line coming from the Jefferson water plant and is a main artery that feeds the Lyon tank. Conservation will allow the tank more opportunities to refill.

A temporary solution is to build a temporary surface pipeline from Monterrey Street, traveling east to the Lyon Tank, and fill it over time. After this measure, the Lyon tank would fill the other tanks from its pipeline, including the airport, east corridor and Bartlett and Price tanks. Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz estimated that the solution may take approximately two to three days, but not with certainty.

Ultimately, the break was a result of corrosion on the pipe, and Garcia said that work with various parties to conduct bypasses will better help flows with the system.

“We continue to work, and we are here to get the job done. It is critical right now that we conserve water so we can get water out to those areas,” he said.

Discussing the corrosion, Saenz said that the line was a 50-year-old corroded line, which prompted questions online about the overall status of other lines in the city water system. Saenz acknowledged that prospects are high for more lines, similarly corroded, to break moving forward.

“Ultimately, the entire line needs to be replaced,” he said. “This is what brought us too today. It is very unfortunate that it’s occurring, but it is occurring, so we are dealing with the immediacy of how do we restore and get water to the people that have not had water within the last three or four days now, and that is really our concern at this point.”

In the case where residents require water but cannot access to travel to distribution centers, Saenz encourages them to call 3-1-1 to receive bottled waters. He added that additional staff were added to the service, which should allow more calls to go through and request services.

As far as the future, Saenz said that replacing the line from the Jefferson plant will result in street closures and the presence of Laredo Police Department, Public Works personnel and other staff members to ensure that the water flow to the Lyons tank fills without interruption.

When asked about the total estimated cost of a complete replacement of pipes, Saenz said cited high costs to do so. He said that $52 million to date have been allocated to plan, design and hire contractors. However, he said that improvements have been made, but it will still take time. The grand cost of fixing the entire system would be an estimated $500 million.

This would require a tax increase on water and sewer, Saenz said plainly, and admitted that the changes will be necessary.

District II Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez said that the proposed tax rate hike is a cause and effect of the ongoing situation. This comes after the southern region of the city has been disproportionality affected by boil water notices.

Interim City Manager Samuel Keith Selman provided a recap early on and said that the boil water notice and interruptions to water services were caused by a water line ruptured in several areas. He also went over the three goals of the press conference, which were to outline the city’s efforts on getting water back to community and residents, what is being done to restore the services, and encourage unaffected residents to conserve water.

The boil water notice was a precautionary measure while the repairs were underway, as the city is mandated to inform the public by the TCEQ. It affected all of south Laredo, east of Zacate Creek, south of Saunders and other areas serviced by the Lyon distribution system around Lake Casa Blanca.

Selman reiterated the importance of conservation and encouraged residents to avoid watering their lawns, filling their pools, and washing cars, buildings, etc. during the current situation. He called them very simple measures that would help restore service throughout the community.

Similarly, he acknowledged that it will take millions to address the prevailing issues within the water system. He said that a factor in the issues is the poor planning of prior management and previous councils.

“We are going to have more line breaks, unfortunately, it is what it is,” Rodriguez said. “We aren’t going to hide anything … we are here to show our face and we were elected for a reason. Good or bad, we are going to be here, and it’s going to take a couple of days, so we are just going to hunker down and expect us Laredoans to help each other.”

cocampo@lmtonline.com

