Any time a Gullwing is up for sale people get worked up. That’s understandable considering it’s one of the most graceful, majestic cars ever made. Even if you’re not a fan of Mercedes-Benz, you likely have admired these from a distance. When you combine that with a compelling provenance, the result is aggressive bidding. That fueled the $6.8 million paid by one individual at the RM Sotheby’s event in Arizona.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO