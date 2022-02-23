Man Utd news LIVE: 19-man squad REVEALED, Fred ‘no plan’ blast, Harry Kane interest, Atletico build-up – updates

MANCHESTER UNITED have revealed some of the players who have boarded the plane to Spain where Atletico Madrid awaits.

And Fred - one of the members involved in the trip, has taken a bizarre swipe at the club's hierarchy just hours before their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

Fred, 28, said: "At the moment it's all about short-term goals. It's about having better football planning at the club."

However, Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Edinson Cavani is someone who won't be taking part tonight.

The interim boss said: "No Edi will not make the trip. He didn't train, he has not been training the last couple of weeks so he won't be part of the group."

Manchester United are considering rekindling their interest in England captain Harry Kane this summer according to reports.

But any decision will rest with the new manager.

Manchester United are still trailing against Atletico Madrid as we near the 70th minute at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico are ahead thanks to Joao Felix's opener after just seven minutes into the first half.

If nothing changes then United will need two goals at Old Trafford to go ahead.

If they win 1-0 then the game will go to extra-time

Didn't work out

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was feeling very confident ahead of tonight's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Perhaps Ferguson was a little TOO confident before the two teams collided at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but he was only joking.

Fergie predicted the Red Devils to to thrash Atletico with a score of 5-0.

The 80-year-old made that prediction to a young fan that approached his chauffeur-driven luxury Bentley with the hopes of catching a glimpse of the football icon.

That is now impossible as Atleti are 1-0 up in Madrid

That's half-time at the Wanda Metropolitano and Atletico Madrid are 1-0 up against Manchester United.

Atletico opened the scoring on just seven minutes with Joao Felix's opener

Chris and tell

Manchester United and Arsenal have been told they will need to cough up £62.5million for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.

According to Bild, both United and the Gunners will have to pay £62.5million for Nkunku.

The Red Devils may pay special interest in the forward, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick having signed him in his last act as Leipzig chief.

The Manchester giants will be on the lookout for reinforcement up front after reports suggesting Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo could go

Atletico Madrid open the scoring against Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico break the deadlock after only seven minutes with Joao Felix

Atletico vs Man Utd prediction

Former Manchester United ace Diego Forlan believes Atletico Madrid 'could have a hard time' against his former club in the Champions League.

Forlan, who also played for Atletico, told Marca: "Manchester have players who have a lot of change of pace, a lot of speed and who like one on one.

“Atletico Madrid are not at their best at the moment, so they are going to be wary of those counter-attacks.

“If it comes to a game where Manchester find that space and those long runs, Atletico could have a hard time.

“Atletico will have to keep their lines together to have a good chance of winning the game. It’s a nice game of chess for both coaches”

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd subs

And here's how the benches will look at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium:

Atletico Madrid subs: Lecomte, Christian, De Paul, Griezmann, Suarez, Lemar, Felipe, Hermoso, Javi Serrano.

Man Utd subs: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga, Mejbri

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd XI

Here is Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s starting line-ups for tonight’s Champions League clash at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Gimenez, Vrsaljko, Savic, Lodi, Reinildo, Kondogbia, Herrera, Marcos Llorente, Correa, Felix.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, Fred, Pogba, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Cavani Edin off

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is open to listening to offers from Botafogo in the summer.

Cavani's contract with United is up in the summer and it's unlikely that he'll be extending his tenure.

The forward hasn't been getting a lot of opportunities this season and his desire for first-team football has led his representatives to seek out fresh pastures.

According to Goal, the Uruguay international's agents ostensibly reached out to the Brazilian club to see if they would be interested in doing business.

But talks between the two parties are still fresh and the fine details of any potential deal - such as contract length and wages - haven't been talked about yet

In whiff a shout

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes believes Cristiano Ronaldo is heaven scent for Manchester United to win the Champions League.

Fernandes said: "Cristiano has won this competition many times.

"Everyone knows in this competition he has that smell for the goal, that smell for doing different things.

"In the same way we have Rapha [Raphael Varane], who has won the Champions League four times"

On the box

The Premier League have announced a change of date for several important fixtures, including Manchester City and Liverpool's potential title decider.

The Reds will now take to the Etihad to take on City on the weekend of April 9.

It is currently scheduled for a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday April 10, but it will be moved to Saturday 9 April and a 5:30pm start if either club participates in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 12 April 12.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's home clash with Leicester will kick-off April on Saturday Night Football on the 2nd at 5.30pm

Simeone almost took over

Manchester United snubbed Diego Simeone so they could appoint Louis van Gaal instead back in 2014 shortly after Sir Alex Ferguson's successor David Moyes was sacked.

According to The Times, Simeone was considered as a potential replacement to Moyes eight years ago.

However, Red Devils chiefs felt because the Argentine head coach was only two and a half years into his Atletico Madrid contract that he would be tough to prise away from the Spanish giants.

So they ended up plucking with Van Gaal and many United fans will be wondering in retrospect how much more success they could have had under the Atletico tactician

Man on a mission

Manchester United are interested in offering Borussia Dortmund ace Manuel Akanji a 'dream' move to the Premier League.

According to SportBILD, Akanji could be sold for as little as £20million at the end of the season.

Dortmund are keen for the 26-year-old to agree fresh terms but his reported £160,000-a-week demands, double his current salary, could price the Bundesliga giants out of an extension.

Plus, Niklas Sule's impending arrival from Bayern Munich in the summer could tempt the defender into moving elsewhere.

United have turned their attention on the Switzerland international, who is said to harbour dreams of playing in the Premier League

Sneaky Ron in Madrid

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo looked to be in great spirits as he arrived back in Madrid.

Ronaldo spent nine years in the Spanish capital after his departure from United in 2009 as he played for Real Madrid.

The 37-year-old veteran seemed to be excited upon touchdown as the Red Devils shared a hilarious clip from the airport runway.

A reporter from the club’s MUTV channel was on the tarmac talking into a microphone as the Manchester giants exited the plane.

However, he got more than he bargained for as the mischievous Portugal captain snuck up behind him and pulled a silly face towards the camera without the reporter knowing

Ronaldo exit latest

Manchester United will not stand in Cristiano Ronaldo's way if he decides to depart in the summer.

Ronaldo has made his frustrations at United's inability to challenge for the Premier League title known.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils will not block a move if he wants to leave Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old star would still have one year left on his contract, but the hierarchy would still let him go.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Roma ahead of the summer transfer window

United linked with Kane again

Manchester United may reportedly re-ignite their interest in Tottenham superstar Harry Kane.

But United's next managerial appointment could be crucial to any potential pursuit.

Kane made his desire to depart from Spurs clear last summer, with the Red Devils being one of his leading suitors.

According to ESPN, a move for the star striker this summer is said to be a ‘possibility’ though it will cost a fee in the region of £100million.

The likelihood of such a move being made would only increase should Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino be appointed as United’s new permanent boss

Fred's Man Utd statement

Manchester United ace Fred has suggested the club is failing to put together a long-term plan for success.

The midfielder claims having an interim manager in Ralf Rangnick “is a bit strange”.

Fred said: “I know in football it’s important to get good results as soon as possible, but it’s also important to have a long-term plan. It’s a bit bad for us not to have one.

“At the moment it’s all about the short-term goals. We don’t know how it’s going to be after the end of this season. It’s about having better football planning at the club”

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd preview

Manchester United will play against Atletico Madrid tonight in their Champions League first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone is facing a number of serious concerns before the match.

Antoine Griezmann, Koke and Yannick Carrasco weren't involved in recent training, while there are also doubts about Luis Suarez's fitness.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, will be missing Edinson Cavani because of a groin problem that didn't allow him to fly to Madrid.

Rangnick has kept further fitness updates to himself after the weekend's 4-2 victory at Leeds.

Phil Jones is eligible to play in Europe again and of course Raphael Varane came off the bench at Leeds

‘It gave me a taste’

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has revealed he was rejected by Manchester United as a teenager.

The 20-year-old was snapped up by the Gunners in 2019 as he made the £6million move from Brazilian side Ituano.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “My dad and I had watched the Premier League together, all the teams, like Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester.

“I actually had four different trials at United when I was 13, 14, 15 and 16.

“This was in Manchester at the club’s training base, where I played in the same age group as Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, and I met first-team players, like Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Patrice Evra.

“There was never a moment, though, when they said they wanted me (to sign) there.

“But it give me a taste and made the adaptation a little easier because I had experienced football in England.

“Even after those trials, I always believed in myself. My mind is always thinking, ‘I can do it.'”

Ron for the ages

Cristiano Ronaldo will take to the field tonight as Manchester United kick-off their Champions League round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid.

The last time the Portuguese played for the Red Devils at this stage of the competition was against Inter Milan 13 years ago.

Sir Alex Ferguson's defending champions took on reigning Serie A kings Inter at Old Trafford, having drawn 0-0 at the San Siro a fortnight earlier.

And Ronaldo and Co came through on a tense evening at Old Trafford.

Formidable centre-back Nemanja Vidic gave Fergie's side the lead after just four minutes, before CR7 grabbed a second in the 49th to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Here's how United line-up.

Sim-ple mistake for Utd

Man Utd reportedly snubbed Diego Simeone so they could appoint Louis van Gaal instead back in 2014.

Sir Alex Ferguson retired from football in 2013 after a mammoth 27-year stint at Old Trafford.

His compatriot Moyes took the helm, only for him to last less than a year as he was sacked after a run of poor results.

And Man Utd then opted to go with experienced Dutch coach Van Gaal.

But the history books could have been very different if Man Utd had decided to go another route.

According to The Times, Simeone was considered as a potential successor to Moyes eight years ago.

However, Red Devils bosses felt because Simeone was only two-and-a-half-years into his Atletico Madrid contract that he would be tough to prise away from the Spanish side.

Forlan previews Utd vs Atletico

Diego Forlan believes Atletico Madrid 'could have a hard time' against Manchester United in the Champions League.

The former Uruguayan frontman, who scored 257 career goals, had successful spells at both clubs.

He told Marca: "Manchester have players who have a lot of change of pace, a lot of speed and who like one on one.

“Atletico Madrid are not at their best at the moment, so they are going to be wary of those counter-attacks.

“If it comes to a game where Manchester find that space and those long runs, Atletico could have a hard time.

“Atletico will have to keep their lines together to have a good chance of winning the game. It’s a nice game of chess for both coaches.”

Edin off to Brazil

Edinson Cavani is reportedly open to listen to offers from Brazilian side Botafogo in the summer.

The 35-year-old veteran's contract with Man United is up in the summer and it's unlikely that he'll be extending his tenure at Old Trafford despite the club's interim boss Ralf Rangnick's reluctance to let him go.

The disgruntled Uruguayan's agents reached out to the South American side to see if they would be interested in doing business for Cavani, according to Goal.

But talks between the two parties are still fresh and the fine details of any potential deal - such as contract length and wages - haven't been discussed yet.

Botafogo are hoping find time to meet with Cavani when a delegation from the club travel to England this weekend to amalgamate with Crystal Palace who have entered into a partnership with the South American outfit, the Daily Mail reported.

Keane on the cinema

Roy Keane has proved he is the king of Instagram once again with another hilarious social media post.

The Manchester United legend regularly leaves fans in stitches, and his recent trip to the cinema with his grandson was no different.

Posting a picture of the pair next to each other, Keane is seen sipping on a fizzy drink while his grandson tucks in to some popcorn.

And Keane joked that the pair had argued on whether to watch horror movie Scream or family animated film Sing 2.

In the end they went with Keane's choice... Sing 2.

He wrote on Instagram: "After arguing with him about whether to watch Scream or Sing 2. I finally won. Sing 2 was brilliant."

Premier League managers salaries revealed

Arsenal look set to offer Mikel Arteta a lucrative £8.3million a year deal to keep him at the club.

But it would only make him the FIFTH highest earning Premier League manager.

SunSport exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Arsenal are preparing to hand Arteta the same salary Arsene Wenger was on during his final year at the Emirates.

However, an annual wage of £8.3m is still less than HALF of Pep Guardiola's pay packet.

Take a look at every manager's salary below.