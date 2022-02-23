ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Leopards lose to Longhorns

 3 days ago

Dawson O’Bannon battles under the basket against Thunder Ridge. (Photo by...

Upworthy

Texas basketball coach unfazed by backlash on attire: 'There's no norm anymore, make it your own'

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.
BASKETBALL
KOCO

Smith’s 19 points help No. 5 Baylor top Oklahoma State 65-58

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 65-58 in women’s basketball on Wednesday night. Sarah Andrews scored 17 points and Queen Egbo added 13 points for the Bears (22-5, 12-3 Big 12), who won their seventh straight and remained tied with Iowa State for the conference lead.
STILLWATER, OK
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
Basketball
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
WOWK

West Virginia women’s hoops downs Texas Tech in Lubbock

Led by four double-figure performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team downed Texas Tech, 73-62, on Wednesday evening, inside United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Senior guard Madisen Smith scored a team-high 21 points and played all 40 minutes in the game. She was joined in double figures by...
LUBBOCK, TX
LonghornCountry

How To Watch: No. 20 Texas vs. TCU

AUSTIN, TX -- The Longhorns head into the second-to-last game at the Erwin Center with a sour taste in their mouths. Texas Tech came into Austin Saturday and brought Red Raider nation with them, as Tech pulled out a 61-55 win over the Horns to sweep the season series. But...
AUSTIN, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 92-57 road win over TCU

No. 20 Oklahoma (21-6, 10-5 Big 12) used a high-powered offensive attack and a dominant second quarter to coast to a 92-57 victory over TCU (6-18, 2-13) on Wednesday night. The Sooners broke a three-game skid, as OU’s last win prior to Wednesday’s came against West Virginia on Feb. 5. After the much needed victory, Oklahoma sits at fourth place in the Big 12.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times-Republican

No. 9 ISU clobbers Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the No. 9 Iowa State women’s basketball team to an 85-59 win over Kansas on Wednesday night. The Cyclones (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) sit atop the conference along with Baylor after winning for the seventh time in eight games. Joens continues to make her case for Big 12 Player of the Year leading all scorers in the game.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Iowa State snaps KU women’s basketball’s win streak

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks will likely have to wait to enter the AP Top-25. No. 9 Iowa State beat KU 85-59 Wednesday night. The Jayhawks (19-6, 10-5) were two spots out of the AP Top-25 and sitting one game behind the Cyclones and Baylor to tie for first in the Big 12. Iowa State […]
LAWRENCE, KS

