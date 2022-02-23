Conservation Tree Program

If there's anything more delightful than seeing a hummingbird hang out on your porch or hover just outside your kitchen window, we've never seen it. (Well, except for watching Walter greet fans at the Lodge. That's pretty delightful.) Did you know that these darling birds flap their wings 90 beats per second? It's no surprise they consume up to half their body weight in bugs and nectar each day. In fact, hummingbirds have been reported to feed every 10-15 minutes (yes, really!), and if there are no feeders around, they'll visit between 1,000 and 2,000 flowers per day. Whew.

