Sylvan-Lucas rise above

 3 days ago

Left: Maggie Labertew (10) dribbles the ball around St. John’s-Tipton defense....

KSNT News

Washburn seniors play final home games in Lee Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Washburn women’s basketball team played their final home game of the season against Missouri Southern on senior night in Lee Arena. Seniors playing their last home game in Lee Arena include, Katie Glatczak/Guard Shae Sanchez/Guard Irene Sanz/Guard Hunter Bentley/Guard Nuria Barrientos/Guard Mya Johnson/Center Final score of the Women’s game, WU 50, Missouri Southern, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Coyote men defeat Ottawa, advance to KCAC semifinals

OTTAWA – Jun Murdock (SO/Wichita) and Cory Kaplan (SO/Merritt Island, Fla.) had the scoring part well in hand. Once the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes found their mojo on the defensive end of the court their game against Ottawa quickly turned in their favor. Murdock and Kaplan combined for 30 of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSN News

Championship round is set for girls state wrestling meet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday’s state title stage is set for girls state wrestling. The first day wrapped up with semifinal competitions in Park City and Salina. To view 5A and 6A bracket results, click here. To view 4-1A bracket results, click here. Consolation competitions are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The […]
PARK CITY, KS
JC Post

Goodwin captures fifth place at state

Charly Goodwin of Junction City used a 1st period Fall to secure 5th place in the 120 pound weight class in the Class 6A Girls State Wrestling Tournament! She had 4 wins and 2 losses throughout the two-day tournament. The wins on Thursday came over Mackenzie Buyno of Wichita Heights,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Goodwin competes in 6A girls state wrestling

--- Charly Goodwin of Junction City High School lost to Diana Urista of Wichita North by a 13-8 decision Wednesday morning at Hartman Arena in Park City. Goodwin will next wrestle in the consolation bracket against Kaylin Dunlap of Lansing. Goodwin was the lone member of the Lady Jay wrestling...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Post

Round one area hoops sub-state roundup

With the month of March on the horizon, sub-state basketball tournaments are beginning across the state of Kansas. Here you can find finals and matchup information for the Salina Central, Salina South, Abilene, Chapman, Southeast of Saline, Sacred Heart, Ell-Saline, Solomon, and Bennington boys and girls basketball teams. Pre-bracket play...
SOLOMON, KS
WIBW

Seven Northeast Kansas girls wrestlers win state titles

PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Athletes across the state took the mat at the girls wrestling state championship meet Thursday. Seven from the WIBW viewing area walked away with state titles. 5A-6A: 155: Sage Rosario (Freshman, Manhattan) 191: Maranda Bell (Senior, Shawnee Heights) 1A-4A: 101: Holly Thatcher (Freshman, Oskaloosa) 120:...
Salina Journal

Championships set for the 6A, 5A, 3-2-1A boys state high school wrestling tournaments in Park City and Hays

PARK CITY — Two Saline County wrestlers will be wrestling for a state championship on Saturday. Southeast of Saline's Matthew Rodriguez is in the finals at 182 pounds for the third consecutive at the Class 3-2-1A boys state wrestling championships at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays. He won his semifinal over Silver Lake's Triston Vande Velde by major decision, 13-3.
PARK CITY, KS

Comments / 0

