Sylvan-Lucas rise above

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men and women’s basketball teams began their road trip in Topeka against Washburn Thursday night. The Missouri Southern women were able to overcome offensive struggles in the first half and hang on for a 55-50 victory over the Ichabods, marking their 14th straight win. Freshman Lacy Stokes led the […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Washburn women’s basketball team played their final home game of the season against Missouri Southern on senior night in Lee Arena. Seniors playing their last home game in Lee Arena include, Katie Glatczak/Guard Shae Sanchez/Guard Irene Sanz/Guard Hunter Bentley/Guard Nuria Barrientos/Guard Mya Johnson/Center Final score of the Women’s game, WU 50, Missouri Southern, […]
SPRINGFIELD — Ice packs couldn’t keep the Effingham County boys basketball team moving forward in the GHSA Class 6A state tournament.
Three starters tweaked ankles in a five-day period, and ECHS had its promising season hobble to an end with a 51-44 first-round loss to Langston Hughes on Feb. 23.
Keion Wallace, the Region 2-6A Co-Player...
OTTAWA – Jun Murdock (SO/Wichita) and Cory Kaplan (SO/Merritt Island, Fla.) had the scoring part well in hand. Once the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes found their mojo on the defensive end of the court their game against Ottawa quickly turned in their favor. Murdock and Kaplan combined for 30 of...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday’s state title stage is set for girls state wrestling. The first day wrapped up with semifinal competitions in Park City and Salina. To view 5A and 6A bracket results, click here. To view 4-1A bracket results, click here. Consolation competitions are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The […]
Charly Goodwin of Junction City used a 1st period Fall to secure 5th place in the 120 pound weight class in the Class 6A Girls State Wrestling Tournament! She had 4 wins and 2 losses throughout the two-day tournament. The wins on Thursday came over Mackenzie Buyno of Wichita Heights,...
--- Charly Goodwin of Junction City High School lost to Diana Urista of Wichita North by a 13-8 decision Wednesday morning at Hartman Arena in Park City. Goodwin will next wrestle in the consolation bracket against Kaylin Dunlap of Lansing. Goodwin was the lone member of the Lady Jay wrestling...
DERBY, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawk basketball teams will travel to Derby tonight to play the Panthers in the last regular season game for the season at 6 and 7:30pm in Derby. Join the Eagle Radio broadcast team with the pre-game scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. on KWBW...
With the month of March on the horizon, sub-state basketball tournaments are beginning across the state of Kansas. Here you can find finals and matchup information for the Salina Central, Salina South, Abilene, Chapman, Southeast of Saline, Sacred Heart, Ell-Saline, Solomon, and Bennington boys and girls basketball teams. Pre-bracket play...
PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Athletes across the state took the mat at the girls wrestling state championship meet Thursday. Seven from the WIBW viewing area walked away with state titles. 5A-6A: 155: Sage Rosario (Freshman, Manhattan) 191: Maranda Bell (Senior, Shawnee Heights) 1A-4A: 101: Holly Thatcher (Freshman, Oskaloosa) 120:...
SALINA — The Wellington girls wrestling team has been wreaking havoc on the mats all year and it was time to show off in the KSHSAA 2022 Class 4-1A State Tournament. The Crusaders sent four wrestlers up to Salina, but only two of them will be guaranteed a placing. Those two wrestlers were the seniors Kaitlyn Hain (138) and Averie Burns (235).
PARK CITY — Salina South sophomore Breanna Stone had to make history the hard way. After losing her first-round match of the Class 6-5A state wrestling championship on Wednesday, she needed three wins in the consolation bracket to secure a medal. Stone did just that, winning one match Wednesday...
PARK CITY — Two Saline County wrestlers will be wrestling for a state championship on Saturday. Southeast of Saline's Matthew Rodriguez is in the finals at 182 pounds for the third consecutive at the Class 3-2-1A boys state wrestling championships at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays. He won his semifinal over Silver Lake's Triston Vande Velde by major decision, 13-3.
