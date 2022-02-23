Sylvan-Lucas rise above

SALINA — The Wellington girls wrestling team has been wreaking havoc on the mats all year and it was time to show off in the KSHSAA 2022 Class 4-1A State Tournament. The Crusaders sent four wrestlers up to Salina, but only two of them will be guaranteed a placing. Those two wrestlers were the seniors Kaitlyn Hain (138) and Averie Burns (235).

