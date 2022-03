Many people will be hearing these words for the first time, but a brand new game is releasing day and date via PlayStation Now, the service that some think will eventually turn into Sony’s very own attempt at an Xbox Game Pass competitor. It’s not an exclusive title, either, and it’s a Devolver Digital published title. ‘Shadow Warrior 3’ will be added to the service on release day, which is March 1st.

