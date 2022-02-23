ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Bed and Breakfast for Bees Gold Award Presentation by Ari Ogden

pearland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBed and Breakfast for Bees Gold Award Presentation by Ari Ogden. Keep Pearland Beautiful is excited to partner with...

www.pearland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Mountaineer

Spring trout stocking is on the way

Trout waters will get their first influx of trout stocking next month in preparation for April’s opening of hatchery-supported waters. All hatchery-supported waters will be closed to fishing from March 1 through April 1. While fishing is closed, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will stock the designated waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs.
HOBBIES
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Bed & Breakfast Offers Real Overnight Stay in a Jail Cell

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to stay the night in jail? Seriously, there is a Kentucky Bed & Breakfast that gives you the opportunity. I'm not sure anyone wakes up and says "You know I think I'd like to stay the night in jail." However, there's a bed and breakfast in Kentucky that offers a super cool experience with an overnight stay in a real jail cell on the actual bunks. I guess if you have this on your bucket list it would be something to do but I'm not sure I could sleep like that LOL.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
Lifestyle
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
The Uvalde Leader-News

Chamber recognizes area businesses, presents awards

Under silks flying above, and with cotton candy, popcorn and cocktails on offer, on Friday night the Uvalde Area Chamber of Commerce named winners of the 2022 people’s choice business awards, and lauded members of the Uvalde Chili Peppers. Chamber director Henry John Yeackle IV presented a special memorial...
UVALDE, TX
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Gold Award Project
11Alive

Busy Bee Café wins James Beard Award, named an American Classic

ATLANTA — A historic Atlanta restaurant is getting some major recognition, receiving one of the highest honors in the American culinary world. The Busy Bee Café earned a James Beard Award, it's an annual award presented by the James Beard Foundation to recognize exceptional achievement in food. The cozy soul food spot was named by the foundation as a 2022 America's Classic on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

The Busy Bee wins James Beard Foundation Award

Iconic soul food restaurant The Busy Bee Cafe has earned one of the country’s most distinguished culinary honors – a James Beard Foundation Award. A fixture on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (then Hunter Street) since 1947, The Busy Bee is one of six recipients of the 2022 America’s Classics Award from the organization. Founded […] The post The Busy Bee wins James Beard Foundation Award appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KAAL-TV

Local Bed & Breakfast to be featured in independent film

(ABC 6 NEWS) - One Bed & Breakfast in Lanesboro is making its way to the big screen in a new independent film. The James A. Thompson House is over 100 years old, and Marti and David Gray purchased it in 2015. They restored the home to fit a victorian...
LANESBORO, MN
6sqft

For $1M, this historic Hudson bed and breakfast has lots of options beneath its mansard roof

This eclectic 1865 Second Empire-style home–complete with mansard roof and widow’s walk–is currently operated as Hudson City Bed and Breakfast in buzzy Hudson, NY. Asking $1,025,000, the 4,825-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath home at 326-328 Allen Street has lots of appeal for anyone fond of architectural quirks, including an Italianate tower and one of the town’s only accessible widow’s walks with views of the surrounding Catskill Mountains.
HUDSON, NY
Sturgis Journal

WIC provides infant formula alternatives during Similac recall

Abbott Labs voluntarily recalled powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare on Feb. 17. WIC recipients are encouraged to check the lot numbers found on the bottom of the can. The products included in the recall have a multi-digit number starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after. Temporary alternative choices of formulas with WIC benefits are found in the chart. Clients will need...
STURGIS, MI
marthastewart.com

A Drawing Purchased for Just $30 at a Yard Sale Is Actually Worth More Than $10 Million

Some of the most incredible discoveries in the world happen where we least expect them. This was the case for one art collector, who stumbled upon a rare drawing on his way to a get-together in 2019, CNN reports. Clifford Schorer, a Boston-based collector, forgot to bring a present for the party he was attending, so he stopped by a bookstore that sold collectables on his way. During his visit, the bookseller asked him if he could return at a later date to take a look at a drawing that his friend discovered a few years earlier. That piece, which the pal purchased for $30 at a yard sale in 2017, was actually an original drawing by Albrecht Dürer, a world-renowned German artist during the European Renaissance; this was the first find of this magnitude in about 100 years. Where did the piece come from? The friend who bought it visited a yard sale hosted by an architect; at the time, he said he received the piece as a gift from his father, who happened to be an art dealer.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy