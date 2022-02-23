ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo creep up on unwitting MUTV reporter as Man Utd squad head to Madrid for Atletico clash

By Gary Stonehouse
 5 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO looked to be in great spirits as he headed back to Madrid with Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar spent nine incredible years in the Spanish capital between 2009 and 2018 playing for Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZ14u_0eMp80KU00
An unwitting MUTV reporter was caught out by Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: Instagram / @manchesterunited
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzEyo_0eMp80KU00
The legend snuck up behind him as United headed to the Spanish capital Credit: Instagram / @manchesterunited

He won the Champions League a mega four times during that period as well as two LaLiga titles and became the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

Now he has returned to the city with United for tonight’s Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Real’s neighbours and bitter rivals Atletico Madrid.

And the 37-year-old seemed to be excited upon depature as the Red Devils shared a hilarious clip from the tarmac.

A reporter from the club’s MUTV channel was talking into a microphone as Ralf Rangnick’s squad made their way onto the plane.

However, he got more than he bargained for as the mischievous Ronaldo snuck up behind him and pulled a silly face towards the camera without the reporter knowing.

And it is little wonder that the forward is in a fun mood prior to kick off later.

Ronaldo has played more games and won more matches against Atletico than any other club on the planet during his amazing career.

He has faced them 35 times previously and tasted victory 17 times - including two Champions League finals.

The icon has also scored a hat-trick of trebles against them.

Therefore it will be no surprise to him that a hugely hostile reception will be in store from the home supporters this evening for him as he looks to extend his stunning record versus Atletico.

