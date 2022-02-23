The Discount Produce Shelf Is Where Some Of My Best Meals Start

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to shopping for kitchen products, I’m all about function. However, as someone with a love for home decor, if I can find something that expertly marries style and function, even better. A couple of months back, I found myself on the hunt for the perfect cutting board. Being that I live in a studio apartment with limited storage space, I wanted something that I wouldn’t mind leaving out on my countertop, so naturally, my mind gravitated towards a wood cutting board. But while I love the look of wood cutting boards, I also know myself — I knew I would also want a plastic cutting board for things like meat, poultry, and fish because I’m a stickler about preventing cross-contamination. So you can imagine the joy I felt when I discovered this innovative cutting board from Cooler Kitchen.

