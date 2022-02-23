ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Miesha Tate’s net worth?

By Nina Clevinger
 5 days ago
MIXED martial artist, Miesha Tate, began wrestling on the boys' team in high school.

Since then, she has established a name for herself in the world of professional fighting.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Miesha Tate has an estimated net worth of around $6million.

Tate is a former Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Champion and a UFC Women's Bantamweight Champ.

She is ranked number eight in the UFC women's bantamweight standings.

Tate is currently a finalist on Celebrity Big Brother season three, with the winner of the $250,000 grand prize set to be announced on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Who is Miesha Tate?

Born on August 18, 1986, Miesha Tate is a native of Tacoma, Washington.

Throughout all four years of high school, Tate wrestled on the boys' team.

Her senior year, she competed in the girls' state championship and won the title.

In 2007, she made her professional debut in MMA fighting.

Her first MMA title came on April 4, 2009: FCF Women's Bantamweight Champion.

In 2010, she defended the title once more.

Tate began competing with the UFC in 2013.

Miesha Tate with her partner and children

Is Miesha Tate married?

Miesha Tate is in a relationship with fellow MMA fighter, Johnny Nuñez.

The two welcomed their first child together in 2018, Amaia Nevaeh.

On June 14, 2020, they welcomed their son, Daxton Wylder.

Prior to her relationship with Nuñez, Tate was linked to Bryan Caraway.

