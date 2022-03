Here are three key takeaways after Texas Tech defeated Kansas State 73-68 on Monday night:. Texas Tech looked like it was in trouble to start this game. Kansas State was effortlessly making shots from beyond NBA 3-point range in the early minutes of the first half. The Wildcats made five of their first nine 3-point shots, which allowed them to get out to an early nine-point lead. That wasn’t a sustainable strategy for the Wildcats, however. Kansas State would miss its final seven shots of the half, as Texas Tech rifled off a 12-0 run to close the frame. By halftime, the Red Raiders had made four threes and led by eight points.

