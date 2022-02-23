ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Argentina launches tender to build new Vaca Muerta gas pipeline

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government launched a tender on Wednesday for the construction of the first stage of a new gas pipeline from the huge Vaca Muerta shale formation, one of the world’s most important for unconventional hydrocarbons.

The gas pipeline from Vaca Muerta is key to expanding network capacity and reversing a major energy deficit in the South American country, where the government is keen to boost gas exports to bring in much-needed foreign currency.

“With this, we start the process to build the most important gas transportation work in our country in four decades,” Energy Secretary Darío Martínez said, adding that once finished, the pipeline could transport 44 million cubic meters of gas daily.

The tender seeks to acquire 656 kilometers (407.62 miles) of pipes for the construction of the first stage of the project.

The pipeline will start with natural gas from Treatyén, in the province of Neuquén, and will cross the provinces of Río Negro, La Pampa and Buenos Aires, until reaching Santa Fe.

The first stage of construction would take some 18 months and a public investment of about $1.6 billion to inject 24 million cubic meters more per day of gas into the network by the winter of 2023, a government source previously told to Reuters.

The tender, published in the official gazette, is being held by state firm IEASA, which manages major national energy infrastructure projects and development. (Reporting by Agustín Geist; Editing by Nicholas Misculin and Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox-Pakistan-Russia collaboration on gas pipeline project

MOSCOW/ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday heads to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin on issues including economic cooperation and a long-delayed gas pipeline vital to the south Asian country’s economy. The Pakistan Stream gas project, also known as the North-South gas pipeline, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Vaca Muerta#Infrastructure#South American#Santa Fe#Ieasa
Seeking Alpha

BlackRock closes on Saudi natural gas pipeline

In a ~$16b deal announced in December, a BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) consortium made plans to acquire a 49% stake in a Saudi natural gas pipeline. The pipe will be used by Aramco (ARMCO), under a 20-year tolling agreement. The transaction closed earlier Wednesday. The consortium is comprised of BlackRock (BLK) alongside...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

New Tiny-Armed Carnivorous Dinosaur Discovered In Argentina

A new member of the abelisauridae family of dinosaurs has been discovered. This group of dinos are large therapod carnivores characterized by their incredibly small forearms – so tiny that they are often considered armless. The new species, Guemesia ochoai, is the first discovered in Northwestern Argentina. The researchers...
SCIENCE
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Argentina
Reuters

East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline almost double

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - East-bound natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually travel west from Russia to Europe, almost doubled in reverse mode on Thursday, data from German network operator Gascade showed. This is the ninth week since Dec. 21 that the link between Poland and Germany...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Factbox-Russian gas pipeline exports to Europe

– Europe’s gas market remains volatile amid tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, a key route for Russian gas, as Gazprom, source for 40% of Europe’s needs, sends gas under its contractual obligations but does not add much more. Following is a summary of key Russian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

FERC sets rules that could hamper new natural gas pipelines, industry says

Nearly 13B cubic feet of new natural gas capacity in the U.S. may be subject to new policy changes by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which will now increase emphasis on the environmental impacts of proposed pipeline projects, Bloomberg reports. In the regulator's first policy update since 1999, FERC voted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine pipeline operator says gas transit is normal

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine continues normally and the pipeline has not been damaged by any blasts, Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said on Sunday. Earlier, Ukrainian officials had said Russian troops blew up a gas pipeline in the northeastern region of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

How Europe can kick its Russian gas habit

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe needs to wean itself off Russian gas. The Ukraine crisis has shown the folly of relying on Moscow for a large chunk of the continent’s 500 billion cubic metres (bcm) of annual supplies. Kicking the habit will take a concerted decade-long push.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Rouble heads back towards record lows, living standards exposed

March 1 (Reuters) - The rouble gave up earlier attempts at a recovery to head back towards record lows on Tuesday, threatening the living standards of ordinary Russians as the country was hit with a raft of harsh Western sanctions. The currency had found some support after Russian authorities ordered...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

336K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy