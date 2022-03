Gianluigi Buffon has extended his contract with Parma until 2024, meaning the veteran goalkeeper will be 46 when it expires.The World Cup-winning Italian, who began his career with the club before spending 19 years across two spells with Juventus, re-joined Serie B side Parma last year.Buffon, who has won 10 Serie A titles and is the league’s record appearance maker with 657 games, announced his extension during a press conference with club president Kyle Krause.“For me and my family, this is a wonderful day. I hope that the city and all fans will be happy,” Buffon said as reported by...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO