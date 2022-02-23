ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What to Expect After the Nasdaq's Recent Death Cross

By Rocky White
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more ominous sounding indicators is the death cross. It’s a technical pattern in which the 50-day moving average on a stock or index crosses below its 200-day moving average. The indicator is considered a bearish sign and is popular in the media. It signaled at the end of...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ominous Death Cross Forms On Equifax's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Is Expedia Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings? Look At What Has Been Priced In

Expedia's shares were down -2.7% on the day after it announced fourth-quarter results because EXPE's revenue and other key metrics fell short of market expectations. I have a Hold investment rating assigned to Expedia Group, Inc.'s (EXPE) shares. Expedia's revenue, gross bookings and room nights for Q4 2021 failed to meet market expectations, but this does not change the positive medium-to-long term growth outlook for the company. However, EXPE's current Enterprise-to-Revenue and EV/EBITDA valuations suggests that the positive outlook for the company is already reflected in its stock price to a large extent, and this justifies a Hold rating for Expedia.
STOCKS
Forbes

What’s Behind The Recent Surge In Kraft Heinz Stock?

Kraft Heinz stock (NASDAQ: KHC) has jumped 17% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which declined over 2% during this period. If you look at the stock change over the last ten days and one month, KHC stock has increased (16% and 9%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both the occasions. The recent rise in KHC stock was driven by a strong Q4 2021 report. EPS came in at $0.79/share in Q4 as against expectations of $0.63/share. Revenue of $6.7 billion was also better than the forecast of $6.63 billion. Additionally, the company expects to deliver strong financial performance in 2022. KHC expects modest growth in organic net sales in 2022 versus the prior year period, reflecting continued stronger consumption.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect from Dell's Q4 results?

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.52B (+5.2% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Moving Average#Recent Death Cross#Ixic#Covid
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy