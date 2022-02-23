ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Overstock.com Stock Surges on Blowout Earnings Beat

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) stepped into the earnings confessional earlier today to announce fourth-quarter earnings of 68 cents per share -- more than double the 32 cents analysts expected. However, the company also reported its quarterly revenues fell 9% to $613 million, well below the anticipated $644 million. Nonetheless, shares are surging,...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Record U.S. Sales, Dividend Boost

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, including record U.S. revenues, as the world's biggest retailer continues to manage supply chain disruptions and wage pressures without a meaningful increase in overall prices. Walmart CFO Brett Briggs, in fact, told investors that he expects gross...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Alcon stock up 5% after hours following Q4 earnings beat

Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock is trading 5% higher in after-hours trading after the company reported Q4 2021 earnings that beat on both the bottom and top lines. The company also provided bullish revenue and earnings guidance for 2022. Diluted EPS in Q4 of $0.28 was a ~47% increase from Q4 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe
MarketWatch

Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has lost 6.0%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

KAR Auction stock gains 13% on Q4 earnings beat

KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) stock jumped 13% after the firm reported better-than-expected Q4 results. KAR posted 72% increase Y/Y in ADESA's digital dealer-to-dealer marketplaces in Q4, or 20%, when including CARWAVE and BacklotCars volumes in both years. ADESA gross profit per vehicle sold grew 30% to $297 for Q4 vs. $229...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Is Pinterest Stock a Buy After Beating Earnings Expectations?

A key metric is still falling for Pinterest. Top-level management has seen attrition lately. 2022 is shaping up to be a big expansion year for Pinterest. While many stocks have been trounced in the recent tech stock sell-off, few have fallen as hard as Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Since peaking last February at nearly $90 per share, the stock has fallen off a cliff and sits around $26 a share, or about a 71% drop. Not all of the drop can be attributed to market over-reaction, as Pinterest has had some rough headlines this year related to a rumored PayPal Holdings takeover and a drop in monthly active users (MAUs).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Atlas Air stock rallies after big earnings beat, with strength in airline operations business

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation services reported fourth-quarter earnings that rose well above expectations, amid strength in its airline operations business. Net income fell to $176.7 million, or $5.55 a share, from $184.0 million, or $6.15 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $7.05 from $4.83, beating the FactSet consensus of $6.15. Revenue grew 24.7% to $1.16 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.11 billion. Airline operations revenue rose 25.5% to $1.13 billion, reflecting an increase...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Upstart stock soars after Q4 earnings beat, strong guidance, stock buyback

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock surges 24% in after-hours trading after the AI lending software company announced a $400M stock buyback program, issued strong Q1 guidance, and posted better-than-expected Q4 results. "With triple-digit growth and record profits, Q4 was an exceptional finish to a breakout year for Upstart (UPST)," said co-founder...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cisco stock rises on earnings beat, dividend boost and increased buyback

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares rose in early trading on Thursday after the networking equipment provider beat earnings expectations, boosted its dividend and added to its stock buyback, prompting some positive commentary from Wall Street. Bank of America analyst Tal Liani reiterated the firm's buy rating and $68 price target, calling the...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Kraft Heinz Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Price Hikes

Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Kraft Heinz Company Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, and issued a solid near-term forecast, after the packaged food giant was able to offset input costs with across-the-board price increases. Kraft Heinz said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

3 Machinery Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q4

Quite a few machinery stocks have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, and the recurring highlights across the players have been strong demand in end markets, inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds. All of these trends were highlighted in the fourth-quarter performance of Caterpillar Inc.’s CAT, which is seen as a...
MARKETS
MemeStockMaven

Upstart Stock: Massive Earnings Beat, Is This The Bottom?

Upstart stock (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings, Inc. Report shot through the roof on Tuesday, February 15, up 33% as I write this sentence. The culprit: a massive earnings beat and above-consensus guidance that met pre-earnings skepticism, causing bears to run for the exits in after-hours activity. Still down sharply...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Barrick Gold's stock gains after earnings beat, raised dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase program

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the gold miner reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, set a $1.0 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend. Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents a share, from the $685 million, or 39 cents a share, reported a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue grew 0.9% to $3.31 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $3.20 billion, while cost of sales rose 5.0% to $1.91 billion. The realized gold price...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy