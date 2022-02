The Little Rock Board of Directors devoted much of its agenda meeting Tuesday to developing a wishlist for capital improvement projects that a millage extension would fund. Three mills long dedicated to capital improvement projects in Little Rock are scheduled to roll off at the end of the year. City Manager Bruce Moore has suggested the board call a special election Aug. 9 to ask voters to extend the 3 mills for 15-25 years. That would require the board to call the election by at least May to give the Pulaski County Election Commission sufficient notice.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO