Autocycles want to be micromobility’s top dog

This incredible car utilized one of the most secretive programs in Chevy history to become a drag strip beast!. If you were around in the 1960s, then you'll understand exactly what this car meant for the American automotive racing world. However, if you happen to be part of the younger generation, try to put yourself in the shoes of your elders. You show up to the track in your brand new '67 Chevy Camaro SS with a roaring V8 knowing that you could wipe the floor with any other vehicle on the road. You pull up to the starting position when you look over only to see what looks like your exact same car. "Our cars are matched, this is all about skill, and I got this!" you say to yourself. Except this is not an ordinary SS or even a ZL1. Instead, this thing is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro purchased through a program that was for a very long time one of Chevy's best-kept secrets, COPO.

