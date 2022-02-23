ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Semiconductor Stocks Soar, Asia Rebounds

By Brendan Ahern
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian equities were mostly higher, rebounding from yesterday’s downdraft and ignoring US equities’ decline yesterday. Earnings season kicked off this week in Mainland China. As a result, Mainland volumes were strong, above RMB 1 trillion, while Hong Kong volumes were weak. Semiconductor stocks soared overnight as several...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Asia shares rise after US rebound amid sanctions on Ukraine

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Friday after U.S. stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as the world, including President Joe Biden, slapped sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Euro zone economic recovery rebounded in Feb despite soaring prices -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro zone economic recovery rebounded sharply this month as an easing of coronavirus restrictions gave a boost to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed, but consumers faced prices rising at a record rate. As the Omicron coronavirus variant swept across Europe some governments...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Asia#Semiconductor#Earnings Reports#Key News Asian#Mainland#The Economic Daily#Tencent#Hang Seng Index#0 60#The Hang Seng Tech Index#Southbound Stock Connect#The Star Board#Overni
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Forbes

Antagonizing The US While Flirting With Russia And China Isn’t The Smartest Playbook For Argentina

It’s easy to criticize the Alberto Fernández administration for appearing amateurish, particularly at political communication. It cannot be easy to deal with such an eclectic coalition as the Frente de Todos, especially when the fulcrum of power lies not with the president but with his second-in-command, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Yet, Alberto’s informal style has landed him in trouble before, and such tendencies may be exacerbated on the international stage, particularly at a moment of extreme tension between global superpowers. Argentina has found itself in the middle of an escalation of a geopolitical conflict between the United States and Russia, whilst China is looking to consolidate its global influence. With the ar having gone beyond the Russian-Ukrainian border into a full sclae military conflict, Fernández took his official delegation to Moscow and Beijing a few weeks ago, where he held meetings with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Not long before, his Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, made his way to Washington for a tête-à-tête with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. And throughout his presidency, Alberto and his Cabinet have made the case of courting European and South American leaders.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
KFYR-TV

Stock market plummets, rebounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The stock market had another roller coaster day Thursday. In response to news that Russia attacked Ukraine, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 859 points, the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.5%. By the day’s close, however, all three major indexes erased their losses and had a positive finish.
BISMARCK, ND
Reuters

Despite challenges, Asia's aerospace industry plots rebound at air show

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - As a depleted Singapore Airshow winds down, delegates reported growing optimism as the hard-hit Asian aerospace market begins to recover despite emerging concerns around labour shortages, rising costs and supply chain challenges. Organisers had estimated attendance of more than 13,000 ahead of the four-day show...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz has been buying up the stock, and other investors are following suit. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock is posting big gains in today's trading. The workflow software company's share price was up roughly 11.7% as of 3:15 p.m. ET Monday. New filings made with the Securities and Exchange...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Sabre Stock Was Soaring on Tuesday

Travel industry software specialist Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) unveiled its latest quarterly results on Tuesday morning. The company's stock vaulted skyward -- by nearly 22% as of mid-afternoon trading -- thanks to a top-line figure that beat analyst expectations, and some optimistic pronouncements by management. So what. For its fourth quarter, Sabre...
STOCKS
Washington Post

Retail sales rebound 3.8% in January as inflation soars

Retail sales shot up 3.8 percent in January as inflation soared, far outpacing analyst estimates and a significant reversal from the month before, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The numbers, which are not adjusted for inflation, mark a big rebound from revised December figures, which fell 2.5 percent...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tencent-Backed Sea Faces Yet Another International Market Setback

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) backed Sea Ltd's (NYSE: SE) Shopee shut shop in France, retreating from a significant market months after launching its maiden foray into Europe, Bloomberg reports. The site will close on March 6. Shopee promised to complete all paid orders until then. The pullback shortly follows...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nvidia Updates On Cybersecurity Attack

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) admitted that a cyber attacker had leaked employee credentials and some company proprietary information online after breaching their systems, Reuters reports. A ransomware outfit under the name "Lapsus$" claimed to be responsible for the leak and seemingly has information about the schematics, drivers, and firmware, among...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy