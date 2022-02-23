ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Search underway for sex offender wanted for shooting Florida deputy

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

A manhunt was underway in Florida on Wednesday for a registered sex offender accused of gunning down a deputy.

Gregory Miedema was identified as the suspected shooter in a tweet by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Authorities said he was last seen traveling on US Route 19 near the city of Perry in a gold 2000 Chrysler Sebring with the license place YZ8TKU.

He was also last seen wearing a dark colored tank top.

The shooting late Tuesday night triggered a “Blue Alert” around 11:30 p.m. The emergency notification is typically used when officers are either hurt or killed in the line of duty.

The deputy involved, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Miedema is a registered sex offender in the state of Florida. He was sentenced in 2011 to six and a half years behind bars after he was convicted of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12 to 15 years old and possession of child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He was also ordered to serve two months of probation.

Authorities have warned the public against approaching Miedema should they see him.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukraine seeks "immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin's ongoing invasion

Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier. While the talks brought tentative hope for an end to the war, Ukraine's president made it clear before the discussion began that he wasn't expecting any major breakthrough, and even as the meeting took place there were reports of intensified Russian shelling in eastern Ukrainian cities.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Perry, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sex Offender#Chrysler#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy