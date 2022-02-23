ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

German police: Truck driver blown off bridge during storm

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Wednesday that a truck driver likely fell to his death after being blown off a bridge during...

www.wcn247.com

Related
BBC

Storm Eunice: Car wrecked as bricks blown off tower block

A man whose car was crushed by bricks blown off a tower block by Storm Eunice has hailed his "lucky escape". Warehouse manager Gary Cobb works opposite Skeffington Court, in Hayes, west London, which was hit by strong winds on Friday. A wall at the top of the building crumbled...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Truck Drivers#German Police#Accident#Ap#Dpa
Mercury News

Driver hits bicyclist and drives off with body in truck’s bed, police say

The discovery of a human leg on an Arkansas street led police to the body of a bicyclist in the bed of the truck that allegedly hit him. The leg was reported around 7 a.m. Saturday to police in Fort Smith. During the investigation, officers found surveillance video from the area that showed a crash around 8 the previous night: A bicyclist had been hit by a pickup truck.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Shropshire Star

‘Lives were saved’ as millions of drivers stayed at home during Storm Eunice

Strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Eunice caused dangerous conditions on the roads, with three people killed. Millions of drivers heeded warnings to stay off the roads when Storm Eunice hit, new figures show. The RAC said “lives were saved” as the Department for Transport revealed that car traffic...
TRAFFIC
click orlando

Crazy video: Driver uninjured when tractor-trailer plunges off bridge

WESTON, Mass. – A big rig driver walked away from a terrifying crash that was caught on camera in Massachusetts. The crash happened Saturday in the town of Weston. Investigators say the truck was traveling on Route 95 when the tractor-trailer went off a bridge and dropped into the Charles River.
WESTON, MA
WJCL

Police: Georgia box truck driver struck child, then fled the scene

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia driver is behind bars after police say he hit and killed a child. The Clayton County Police Department says Gary Freeman, 35, is charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run and driving while license suspended following an incident Tuesday night.
RIVERDALE, GA
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Pedestrians blown off their feet and down street during deadly gales

Footage on social media has shown pedestrians being swept off their feet and across roads in south London as ferocious winds tore through the capital.Videos online caputred commuters in Croydon being forced to the ground and tumbling down the streets by powerful gusts as Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the UK.🚨💨 Storm Eunice is battering the UK with powerful winds of up to 122 mph. Here’s what’s happening… pic.twitter.com/GHn6iPCWZk— LADbible (@ladbible) February 18, 2022The Met Office earlier issued the most severe “red” weather alert for London as conditions posed likely threat to life. The warning has since been...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hayleigh Kent missing: Urgent police appeal for 13 year old girl not seen for two days

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSFA

Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a woman allegedly bit off part of his ear during a ride Sunday night in St. Louis. The driver told officers that the armed passenger demanded that he pull over before she took the driver’s phone and threw it out the window, according to KMOV.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

State Police respond to over 2,000 calls during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated 303 traffic crashes, responded to 827 motorist assists and over 2,000 calls for service during the recent significant winter storm event.  Officials said numerous crashes caused multiple interstate closures across Illinois during the inclement weather. ISP Troopers were assisted by a multitude of law enforcement […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Mercury News

Missing driver hit ‘snow ramp’ and plunged off bridge, family says

An Oregon man who went missing on his commute drove off a bridge because of faulty snow-plowing, his family alleges in a lawsuit. Antonio Amaro Lopez, 57, of Portland, was last heard from around 5 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2021, when he called his wife to say he was starting home from work. He never arrived.
PORTLAND, OR

