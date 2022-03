ATK Mohun Bagan took a major step towards ensuring a semi-final spot with a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The defeat ended BFC's hopes of making it into the top-four. As for the ATKMB, they remain third, level on points with second-placed Jamshedpur FC.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO