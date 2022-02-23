First Alert Weather Day Declared For Wednesday/Thursday Amid Frigid Temps, Lingering Ice Threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are watching a two-day winter weather event where we’re tracking a couple of waves of winter precipitation (mainly freezing rain).

Here we go again! Old Man Winter delivers more frigid temps and a lingering ice threat. This event remains different from the early February event: moisture content isn’t as high, temps won’t be quite as cold, and event has shorter duration. That being said, we’ve still seen icing create issues this morning and will see more of a widespread impact by tomorrow morning.

TODAY

Freezing drizzle sticks around but will remain very spotty. Widespread travel issues during the day are unlikely. Temperatures remain below freezing all day long (mid 20s in DFW).

Freezing rain (and occasional sleet) become widespread, especially in the overnight hours.

Travel conditions deteriorate as the night wears on.

Freezing rain showers will stick around throughout the morning/midday period before drifting to the east.

Travel remains tough area-wide but especially north/west of DFW.

Conditions could improve by the afternoon as freezing rain moves out and temps rise just above freezing.

Stay warm and hang in there!