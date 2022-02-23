ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Child’s body found in freezer in Las Vegas; mother’s boyfriend arrested

By Duncan Phenix, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBGYi_0eMotTsh00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A child was found dead in a freezer in a Las Vegas home, police said.

The child was found Tuesday in a garage freezer. Brandon Toseland, 35, of Las Vegas, has been identified as a suspect in the death, according to authorities.

Police said on Tuesday morning, an elementary-aged child arrived at school and handed a note from her mother to a teacher. Police said the note stated that the mother was being held against her will and that she didn’t know where her other preschool-aged child was.

After the teacher reported the note, police set up a surveillance operation near the home. Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police saw a man, later identified as Toseland, and a woman leave the home, after which police pulled them over.

Meet Logan: LI baby born at 2:22 on 2/22/22

The woman told police she had not seen her preschool-aged son since Dec. 11. She also said her boyfriend, Toseland, had abused her and did not allow her to leave the house or go into certain areas of the home, according to police.

Police searched the home and found the remains of the child on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe the child had been in the freezer since early December.

Credit: KLAS

Toseland, who is not the father of either of the woman’s children, was initially detained on two kidnapping charges and will now also face an open murder charge, police said.

The elementary-aged child has been placed with family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man arrested in Harlem shooting death of drug kingpin

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday in the Harlem slaying of a notorious drug kingpin. Shakeem Parker was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the November shooting death of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez. Martinez, 55, was shot five times near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
PIX11

Rikers inmate dead in 1st DOC custody death of 2022

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail complex inmate died on Sunday morning, a Department of Correction official said. The man was the first detainee in DOC custody to die in 2022. He entered DOC custody on Sept. 5, 2021. “We will work aggressively to determine the circumstances surrounding his death,” DOC Commissioner Louis […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

14-year-old student shot near Brooklyn school

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student was shot in the ankle near a Brooklyn school on Monday, officials said. The teen was shot near Fulton Street and Utica Avenue around 2:45 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No suspects have been identified. Police have not yet made any arrests. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Freezer#Police#Klas#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Rikers jail inmate who died in custody was father of 3

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A father of three unable to post bail became the first person to die in the custody of New York City’s Department of Correction this year. Tarz Youngblood, 38, was inside found unresponsive on Rikers Island;  CPR was performed and he was later brought to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

14-year-old boy threatened, robbed on Brooklyn street: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who ran off after threatening a teenage boy Jan. 10, police said Saturday. The 14-year-old victim was walking near Pleasant Place and Herkimer Street in Brooklyn when he was approached by the two men. One of the suspects told the boy he had a gun, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man dead, another injured in Brooklyn stabbing

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One man was fatally stabbed and another was injured in Gowanus on Saturday night, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call on 7th Street near Third Avenue and found two injured men: a  25-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest and a 21-year-old man with a stab wound […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy