Watch: Hammerhead shark swims next to paddleboarders in Florida

PALM BEACH, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A drone captured a hammerhead shark swimming around paddleboarders in Palm Beach, Florida.

The encounter happened on Feb. 19 and, according to drone pilot Evan Parness, the shark was checking out the people several times.

More Popular Stories on WGNTV.com

Chicago couple’s ‘Twosday’ baby born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22

Massive explosion on far side of the sun could have been catastrophic for Earth

Starbucks employee writes secret note on cup to help young woman

‘AGT’ singer Nightbirde dies after cancer battle: report

Parness said it was amazing to see the size of the shark compared to the size of the paddleboards.

“I’m thrilled I was able to capture such an incredible moment between dinosaur and man,” Parness said in a Facebook post.

Parness added that it was quite an adrenaline rush.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.