TV Series

This Is Us season 6 episode 7 promo: Is ‘Taboo’ about Rebecca, Miguel?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that This Is Us season 6 episode 7 is airing two weeks from tonight, and thanks to a new promo, we’ve gotten a sense of some other stuff, as well. Take, for starters, the title here in “Taboo.” Given what we know about the Pearson family’s journey at this...

Parade

Why Did Kevin and Sophie Get Divorced on This Is Us and How Did Rebecca and Miguel Get Together? Find Out the Latest From Season 6

After taking a few weeks off for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the sixth and final season of This Is Us is back with its sixth episode. “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” finds Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) preparing for her first dance showcase at her new job, and if the episode’s title sounds familiar, that’s probably because the first “Our Little Island Girl” took place back in Season 3. While that episode explored Beth’s complicated relationships with both dance and her mother, “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” sees Beth finally finding some catharsis in her dance career, serving as a satisfying companion to the earlier episode. Also in this episode, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is at odds with the women in his life in multiple timelines, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are on the rocks, and Miguel (Jon Huertas) can’t stop acting all passive-aggressive toward Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) new boyfriend. Keep reading to catch up on all the latest This Is Us developments from the Season 6 episode “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two.”
TV SERIES
NME

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode nine recap: are Maggie and Daryl about to turn on each other?

With the first exhilarating part of The Walking Dead’s last-ever season done and dusted, what thrills and spills await us in this next eight-episode block? We’ve already gone full-speed-ahead in season 11 in terms of getting acquainted with both the enigmatic Commonwealth and the deadly Reapers, while tensions are running higher than ever among our trusty survivors as vital supplies and morale remain lower than your average zombie’s blood pressure reading. Something’s got to give, right?
TV SERIES
Sacramento Bee

Milo Ventimiglia: ‘This Is Us’ Gives Miguel Justice Before Series Finale

An overdue redemption. This Is Us will finally give Miguel some much-deserved justice before the series ends in May, star Milo Ventimiglia exclusively told Us Weekly. Although fans fell in love with Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), This Is Us quickly revealed that Miguel (Jon Huertas) married his best friend’s wife in the aftermath of the Pearson patriarch’s death. Six seasons later, many fans still haven’t warmed up to Miguel.
TV SERIES
#This Is Us#Episodes#Nbc
Huron Daily Tribune

Best ‘This Is Us’ episodes

Using IMDb data, Stacker compiled a list of the top 25 episodes of “This Is Us,” according to the series’ most die-hard fans.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legends Boss Says 'Propulsive' Finale Is Not Intended as Series Ender, Teases Donald Faison's Mystery Character

Click here to read the full article. Although Legends of Tomorrow has yet to be renewed, co-showrunner Keto Shimizu wants to make one thing clear: This Wednesday’s season finale (The CW, 8/7c) is in no way meant to be a series ender. Typically by this time of year, the time-traveling drama has already been picked up for another season. But of course, the writing team must craft each finale well before it airs, so the show’s uncertain future is often just a fact of life in the TV biz. “Just because of the timing of everything, we had to just go forth...
TV SERIES

