This Is Us season 6 episode 7 promo: Is ‘Taboo’ about Rebecca, Miguel?

After taking a few weeks off for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the sixth and final season of This Is Us is back with its sixth episode. “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” finds Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) preparing for her first dance showcase at her new job, and if the episode’s title sounds familiar, that’s probably because the first “Our Little Island Girl” took place back in Season 3. While that episode explored Beth’s complicated relationships with both dance and her mother, “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” sees Beth finally finding some catharsis in her dance career, serving as a satisfying companion to the earlier episode. Also in this episode, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is at odds with the women in his life in multiple timelines, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are on the rocks, and Miguel (Jon Huertas) can’t stop acting all passive-aggressive toward Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) new boyfriend. Keep reading to catch up on all the latest This Is Us developments from the Season 6 episode “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two.”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO