Cigarroa, Lady Panthers’ seasons end in third round

Cigarroa’s Diane Lara scored 20 points in the Lady Toros’ loss Tuesday. (Clara Sandoval /Laredo Morning Times)

JOURDANTON — The road came to end for the last two Laredo girls’ basketball teams remaining in the state playoffs. Cigarroa and United South fell in the regional quarterfinals to conclude their seasons.

The Lady Toros fell to Flour Bluff 55-41 in the Region IV-5A Regional Quarterfinals. The Lady Toros earned the No. 2 seed in District 30-5A and were the last team remaining in the postseason from the district.

“We are just so proud of them, the fact that we were able to make it to this third round is amazing,” Cigarroa head coach Mary Tobias-Encinas said. “We went through so much this season, our lineups were constantly changing and we could not be more proud of them.”

Cigarroa says goodbye to seniors Samantha Monroy, Alexis Ramirez, Zenaida Melendez, Brianna Mariscal and Amanda Arreola.

“We could not have asked more from them, the effort and the years that they have given to this program,” Tobias-Encinas said. “We hope all the lessons that they have learned here will help them out of basketball.”

Diane Lara paced the Lady Toros with 20 points as she concludes her junior campaign. Lara was instrumental in keeping Flour Bluff close throughout the game.

The whistle blew freely against the Lady Toros and they had three starters in early foul trouble that changed the dynamics of the gameplan. With key players not on the court for Cigarroa, Flour Bluff took advantage of the opportunity as it was able to build leads of 11 and 10 throughout the game.

Cigarroa led 4-3 on a basket by Lara at the 6:28 mark of the opening quarter when the whistle started to go against the Lady Toros. With three starters out, Flour Bluff went on a 19-5 run to take a 19-9 lead at the end of the quarter.

Lara carried the offensive load in the second quarter along with Amanda Arreola, Mia Calderon and Angela Chavarria to help Cigarroa outscore Flour Bluff 13-10 in the frame. Flour Bluff took a 30-22 halftime lead.

Lara continued her offensive outburst in the second half, pouring in nine points including a triple as the Lady Toros cut the lead 41-35 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter. Cigarroa struggled to keep its lineup on the court and Flour Bluff took advantage to pull away for the victory.

United South (34-5) lost to San Antonio Brennan 45-41 in the Region IV-6A Regional Quarterfinals. Bridgette Tello scored 14 points and senior Dezerae De La Garza had nine points.

The Lady Panthers say goodbye to a talented senior class that includes De La Garza, Angelina Lopez, Penelope Cruz, Deneen Camarillo, Itzel Soto, Mia Salinas, Kaydie Gonzalez, and Millie Hernandez.

sports@lmtonline.com

Twitter: @ClaraLMTSports