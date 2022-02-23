ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Stays hot with three-point night

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Forsberg had a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Four-point outburst in loss

Hronek scored a goal and added three assists in a 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. His goal came on a long shot from the point at the 0:35 mark of the third and it started a flurry of Red Wings goals that ultimately chased Maple Leafs starter Jack Campbell. Hronek's offensive outburst was unfortunately tied to a poor defensive game, and his bad pass led directly to Toronto's 10th goal. He has 28 points in 49 games but is an abysmal minus-17 on the season and has a cumulative minus-83 rating over four seasons (216 games). Hronek is a tempting fantasy play, but only in formats where that plus-minus won't be an anchor.
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Brad Marchand Has Three-Point Night Vs. Sharks

Brad Marchand put up three points in the Boston Bruins’ 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Jeremy Swayman helped keep the winning momentum going in net with another stellar performance. The Bruins continue their West Coast road trip in Los Angeles on Monday night against...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Stays hot with two helpers

Miller registered a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers. Miller set up goals by Tanner Pearson and Tyler Myers in the first period, setting the Canucks on the path to victory. During a six-game point streak, Miller's amassed four goals and nine assists. The 28-year-old continues to impress regardless of his role -- he centered the third line Sunday, but he's often moved around wherever needed. For the season, he's at 59 points, 126 shots on net, 120 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 52 contests.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filip Forsberg
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Stays hot in loss

Ayton provided 23 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 loss to Utah. Ayton matched his lowest scoring total of the season when he posted six points in Thursday's win over Oklahoma City, but he's bounced back since then with 20-plus points in each of the last two games. He also tied for the team lead on the boards and has had at least five rebounds in each of his appearances since returning to the court at the beginning of February.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#Panthers
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Racks up three points in blowout

Bergeron scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Bergeron assisted on two of Jake DeBrusk's three goals before scoring one of his own in this contest. This was just the second multi-point effort in eight February games for Bergeron, who finished the month with three goals and five helpers. The star center is at 15 tallies, 41 points, 186 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-14 rating in 49 contests overall.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles in loss

Markkanen ended Monday's 127-122 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes. He also had five turnovers. Markkanen battled an ankle injury before the All-Star break and has struggled with his efficiency in three games since returning. Despite multiple volume scoring efforts, the 24-year-old has shot 34.1 percent from the field over that stretch. Markkanen is a viable source of threes and a capable scoring threat, but Monday serves as a reminder of his high volatility.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy