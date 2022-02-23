Predators' Filip Forsberg: Stays hot with three-point night

Miller registered a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers. Miller set up goals by Tanner Pearson and Tyler Myers in the first period, setting the Canucks on the path to victory. During a six-game point streak, Miller's amassed four goals and nine assists. The 28-year-old continues to impress regardless of his role -- he centered the third line Sunday, but he's often moved around wherever needed. For the season, he's at 59 points, 126 shots on net, 120 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 52 contests.
