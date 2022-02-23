Predators' Filip Forsberg: Stays hot with three-point night

Ayton provided 23 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 loss to Utah. Ayton matched his lowest scoring total of the season when he posted six points in Thursday's win over Oklahoma City, but he's bounced back since then with 20-plus points in each of the last two games. He also tied for the team lead on the boards and has had at least five rebounds in each of his appearances since returning to the court at the beginning of February.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO