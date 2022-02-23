17-Year-Old Charged With Murdering Man In Brockton Driveway
BROCKTON (CBS) – Police arrested 17-year-old Tashawn Brown and charged him with murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month outside a Brockton home.
Fabio Andrade-Monteiro was found dead in a car in the driveway of an Ash Street home on February 10.
Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police arrested Brown Tuesday night.
Brown was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. He is being held without bail.
