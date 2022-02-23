17-Year-Old Charged With Murdering Man In Brockton Driveway

WESTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer carrying mail went down an embankment and into the Charles River near the I-95 ramp to the Mass. Pike on Saturday. The driver was rescued and taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The incident happened around noon on Saturday. According to Massachusetts State Police, the driver could not swim and was standing on top of the truck when Weston firefighters arrived at the scene. “We sent two rescuers out. We got him within about the five-minute mark of us getting here. We got him out and he was taken to the hospital,” said Weston Fire Chief Justin Woodside. For the better part of 10 hours, crews worked to get the debris out of the Charles River. The accident closed the on-ramp to the Pike from I-95 North, and traffic was an issue for hours. The Postal Service was on scene Saturday going through the packages that didn’t float away. “The disposition of any mail on board will be determined by Postal Inspectors once their investigation is completed,” the Postal Service said in a statement. As of Saturday night, police are still looking into why the truck went off the bridge.

