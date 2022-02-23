ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fast radio bursts coming from nearby galaxy make mysterious signals even stranger

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CESPy_0eMopKKE00

The science of Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), anomalous flashes of radio signals appearing in the sky roughly once per minute, just got a little clearer — if also a little weirder.

A new study appearing Wednesday in the journal Nature has tracked a repeating FRB with pinpoint accuracy to its host galaxy and adds evidence to the hypothesis that FRBs are powered by magnetars — neutron stars with immensely energetic magnetic fields.

But the source of the FRB, a globular cluster of old stars, is not where astronomers would expect to find a magnetar, suggesting a new route to the formation of such a powerful stellar dynamo, or a non-magnetar source of the radio bursts coming from what is known as FRB 20200120E.

“Either this is a magnetar and we sort of have the proof that this other [magnetar] formation channel does exist,” said Franz Kirsten, an astronomer at the Chalmers University of Technology and first author of the paper. Or “if it’s not a magnetar, then it just adds to the diversity of sources that can generate fast radio bursts”.

FRBs are a newer phenomenon in astronomy, with the first detected in 2007, and the first localised to the Milky Way galaxy discovered in 2020. FRB signals are extremely short — on the order of milliseconds — and release a tremendous amount of energy in those short bursts has led astronomers to hypothesize they originate in magnetars, which possess the most energy-dense magnetic fields in the cosmos.

But it’s still just a hypothesis. Since most FRBs discovered so far are extragalactic and far away, and given the relatively short time they have been studied, astronomers are still trying to understand their basic nature, according to Vikram Ravi, a professor of astronomy at Caltech and author of a commentary appearing alongside Kirsten’s paper in Nature .

“We’re trying to piece together these really sort of disparate, and in some ways almost circumstantial pieces of evidence to try to find a picture of what these are,” Ravi said. “A process of trying to form the picture through this immense sort of fog of all the things between us and the FRBs.”

That’s what got Dr Kirsten and his colleagues excited when the Canadian Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (Chime) telescope placed FRB 20200120E somewhere in the Messier 81 galaxy, which is only 11 and a half light years away.

“It is the closest extragalactic fast radio burst by far,” he said, “so 40 times closer than the next closest.”

By training an array of 11 radio telescopes at the radio bursts of FRB 20200120E, Dr. Kirsten and his colleagues were able to identify its source as a globular cluster away from the center of its host galaxy. Which, he added, is somewhat weird.

“A globular cluster is a system of very old stars, and all these massive stars, they’re long gone,” Dr Kirsten said. “They live a very short life and they explode within a couple of million years.”

But the leading theory for how magnetars form is that they result from a core collapse supernova — a star roughly eight to 10 times more massive than our Sun goes nova and leaves behind a young neutron star or magnetar. But candidate stars for such a collapse in the globular cluster hosting FRB 20200120E are already dead.

“You quickly come to the conclusion that if this is a magnetar in that globular cluster, it can not have formed through core collapse supernovae,” Dr Kirsten said. But there is a longstanding alternative theory of magnetar formation where a white dwarf star steals enough mass from a nearby companion star that the white dwarf bloats up to the point it can no longer support itself, “and then it collapses and informs a neutron star, or a magnetar in this case, which is what we think happened.”

It’s not yet certain that FRB 20200120E originates in a magnetar. Dr Kirsten notes that certain types of pulsars could also generate a similar radio burst, as might a low mass X-ray binary system, a black hole, or neutron star with a binary companion with intensely interactive magnetic fields. So far, FRB 20200120E has displayed no X-ray activity, but he notes current X-ray observatories are not sensitive enough to rule a low mass X-ray binary system out. That may require new, more sensitive satellites.

In the meantime, FRB 20200120E suggests astronomers can turn from trying to figure out what FRBs actually are, to using them to better understand other phenomena. Dark matter, for example.

“About 80 to 90% of the matter that we know is out that is not seen, it doesn’t shine,” Dr Ravi said. “And yet, we know it’s there from the influence of gravity, as well as our understanding of cosmology.”

But although we cannot easily observe dark matter, the radio signals emitted by FRBs should be delayed by different amounts and at different frequencies as they pass through dark matter, or follow slightly deviated paths due to the gravitational fields of dark matter objects between Earth and an FRB.

“What we hope to do is use FRBs to probe the content and distribution and physical conditions in this otherwise unseen matter,” Dr Ravi said. “There are several models of dark matter that say that a good fraction of dark matter is just these sort of little free floating black holes all over the universe, and we’d love to be able to use FRBs to test that assertion.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Giant Comet Reportedly Headed for Our Sun

While Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites rain down on Earth and burn up in its atmosphere, a massive comet may potentially meet a fiery end of its own as it heads directly for our solar system’s sun. Actually, the massive comet has done a relatively remarkable job of maintaining...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Radio Burst#Radio Frequencies#Milky Way Galaxy#Frb#Caltech
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered a new world orbiting close to our solar system

Astronomers believe they have discovered a new world orbiting Proxima Centauri. Proxima Centauri is the closest star to our Solar System. It’s located roughly 4 light-years away. As such, it has long been the center of speculation and plans to visit if we ever venture beyond our own Solar System. Now, with the discovery of a third world orbiting Proxima Centauri, the fires of imagination may have been stoked once more.
ASTRONOMY
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy