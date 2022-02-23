ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Relaxation of London congestion charge hours ‘a mistake,’ green groups tell Khan

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4a1m_0eMopE1s00

The Mayor of London has been criticised for his decision to return the congestion charge to pre-pandemic hours, allowing motorists to drive into central London after 6pm without having to pay.

Congestion charge hours were temporarily extended to 7am to 10pm on weekdays in June 2020 as an emergency measure to encourage more walking and cycling and clear roads for key workers.

On Monday the hours reverted to 7am to 6pm, though the cost will remain the same at £15 rather than returning to £11.50 - a decision Mr Khan hopes will prevent traffic from building up excessively.

However, Green Party London Assembly member, Sian Berry, argued that the reduction of congestion charge hours was “yet another measure that does not prioritise the health of Londoners living in a city where pollution levels continue to rise”. She said: “I warned the mayor that reducing the effectiveness of the congestion charge would be a mistake and I am disappointed he has not listened.”

The former Green leader said reducing congestion charge was “the opposite” of the mayor’s pro-environment policies, adding lessons from the pandemic such as reduced car travel were being ignored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPrLh_0eMopE1s00

Ms Berry pointed to other ways that transport in London can be funded which do not encourage more driving. She said: “If the mayor is going to cut the congestion charge short, he must take steps to replace it with a smart, fair, privacy-friendly road charging system as soon as possible.

“Otherwise, our vital climate target to reach net zero by 2030 will get further away every year."

The decision to return the hours back to pre-pandemic timing was made in December 2021 following a 10-week consultation by Transport for London (TFL) that saw nearly 10,000 responses, and will directly address the traffic challenges in central London.

Jenny Bates, transport campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “It’s important the mayor uses a combination of charges and restrictions to disincentivise driving enough to cut car mileage by 27 per cent in the capital. This is the figure he recognised himself as needed by 2030 to meet climate targets.

“The bonus is that less traffic reduces air pollution significantly and improves health.”

She urged Mr Khan to “deliver on his climate pledges” and pointed to the need for traffic levels to decrease “in a way that’s fair” by providing easy and affordable alternatives to driving which requires investment in making walking, cycling and public transport more accessible.

“This should be combined with measures such as pay-as-you-go driving in the longer term,” she said. “In the meantime the expansion of the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone, as well as scrapping the unwanted, unnecessary Silvertown Tunnel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11I1Go_0eMopE1s00

Mr Khan said: “These new changes strike a balance between reducing traffic and congestion and supporting London’s economy and residents and helping ensure our recovery is a green and sustainable one.

“The removal of the evening charge will support the capital’s culture, hospitality and night-time businesses which have struggled so much, as well as encouraging people to walk, cycle and use public transport. It’s vital we do not encourage a car-led recovery and replace one public health crisis with another due to filthy air.”

The congestion zone is also in force on weekends and bank holidays from midday to 6pm, which target the busiest times for traffic build-up.

Transport for London estimates that there will be an increase in sustainable travel compared to before the pandemic, with around 8,000 new public transport trips and 3,000 walking and cycling trips each day on the weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sadiq Khan: Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in London mayor

The Met Police Federation has declared it has "no faith" in Sadiq Khan after the "very public ousting" of Dame Cressida Dick as commissioner. She resigned from the role on Thursday over the mayor of London's lack of confidence in her plans for reform. More than 31,000 rank-and-file officers are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Strike by Underground workers causes chaos for commuters

A strike by London Underground workers caused travel chaos on Tuesday, crippling Tube services and causing misery for commuters trying to get to work.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out for 24 hours in a bitter dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.The entire underground was suspended in the rush hour, although limited services returned later on a few lines.People tried to get to work on buses or in taxis but huge queues formed, forcing many to give up and go home.Our members have been left paying the price for a turf war between City Hall and...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transport For London#London Congestion Charge#London Mayor#Central London#Economy#Uk#Green Party#London Assembly#Londoners#Tfl#Friends Of The Earth
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hayleigh Kent missing: Urgent police appeal for 13 year old girl not seen for two days

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
UPI News

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces increase in bus, tube fares

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday announced the largest increases in Transport For London tube and bus fares in the past decade. Khan said in a statement that fares will increase overall by 4.8%, marking their first increase since 2016 and largest increase since then-Mayor Boris Johnson raised them by 5.6% in 2012.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Sadiq Khan: London mayor denies making Cressida Dick ultimatum

The mayor of London has denied issuing an ultimatum to Dame Cressida Dick to fire officers involved in the Charing Cross case or be sacked herself. Officers at the central London police station were revealed to have sent racist and misogynistic messages. Newspapers have reported Dame Cressida told senior Met...
POLITICS
The Independent

Second-worst performance on record for A&E waiting times

Waiting-times performance in Scotland’s emergency departments has dropped to the second-worst on record, official figures show.A Scottish Government target aims to have 95% of patients at A&E seen and subsequently discharged or admitted within four hours.New official statistics show this was the case in just 69.8% of cases in the week up to February 20.During the seven-day period, 627 of the 23,331 patients who attended at A&E waited more than 12 hours while 1,749 waited longer than eight hours.The figure has been lower just once, when it was 67.3% in the week up to January 9 – when Scotland was...
HEALTH
BBC

Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
The Independent

Labour refuses to back open door policy for Ukrainian refugees

Labour has refused to back calls for an open door policy for Ukrainian refugees, after nearly 40 Tory MPs said the UK should adopt one.Speaking on Monday evening the opposition party's international development spokesperson was asked about demand but would only say the process for applying to come to the UK should be "simplified". Preet Kaur Gill said the UK's visa website needed to be improved and that "only those people that have family members in the United Kingdom" wanted to come to Britain. Jeremy Hunt, one of the 37 Tory MPs calling for Britain to follow the EU's...
POLITICS
The Independent

London Tube strikes – live: All Underground lines to be disrupted as first 24-hour walkout begins

The entire Tube network is expected to be disrupted as London Underground staff stage the first of two 24-hour strikes, starting from 12.01am on Tuesday, 1 March.The walkout will affect all lines, with commuters advised to work from home where possible.The RMT union has blamed the dispute on “a financial crisis at LUL (London Underground Limited)”, which general secretary Mick Lynch described as being “deliberately engineered by the government”.Transport for London (TfL) has warned travellers to expect “severe disruption to all lines and stations throughout the day [and the] possibility of no London Underground services.”A second 24-hour strike begins...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ukrainian in emotional plea to PM for no-fly zone to prevent Russian bombing

Boris Johnson has been confronted by a Ukrainian woman who emotionally demanded Britain and Nato allies enforce a no-fly zone over her country to protect people from Russia’s bombs.Daria Kaleniuk became tearful as she told the Prime Minister at a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday that he must do more to protect civilians from Vladimir Putin’s air strikes. Nato is afraid of World War Three but it’s already started and it’s Ukrainian children who are there taking the hitDaria KaleniukThe executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre civil society organisation also condemned the fact Chelsea FC owner Roman...
POLITICS
The Independent

British people and firms will be able to sponsor Ukrainians refugees, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said his government will set up a new scheme allowing British people and companies to sponsor Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK.The prime minister has also expanded visa eligibility to more Ukrainian family members, following pressure to expand Britain’s offer to those fleeing the country hit by the Russian invasion.Mr Johnson claimed more 200,000 Ukrainians could soon be eligible to come to the UK under the visa route, as the scheme was broadened to include more parents, adult children, grandparents and siblings.Speaking to reporters in Poland, Mr Johnson was grilled over his government’s refusal to copy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bank robber escapes with three-figure sum

A robber escaped with a three-figure sum of money after threatening staff at a city bank.The man, who was carrying an item wrapped in plastic carrier bags, entered the Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, at around 4.05pm on Monday and demanded money.He threatened staff and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.Detectives in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a bank in Shawlands.Around 4.05pm on Monday, 28 February, 2022, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy