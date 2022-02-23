Relaxation of London congestion charge hours ‘a mistake,’ green groups tell Khan

The Mayor of London has been criticised for his decision to return the congestion charge to pre-pandemic hours, allowing motorists to drive into central London after 6pm without having to pay.

Congestion charge hours were temporarily extended to 7am to 10pm on weekdays in June 2020 as an emergency measure to encourage more walking and cycling and clear roads for key workers.

On Monday the hours reverted to 7am to 6pm, though the cost will remain the same at £15 rather than returning to £11.50 - a decision Mr Khan hopes will prevent traffic from building up excessively.

However, Green Party London Assembly member, Sian Berry, argued that the reduction of congestion charge hours was “yet another measure that does not prioritise the health of Londoners living in a city where pollution levels continue to rise”. She said: “I warned the mayor that reducing the effectiveness of the congestion charge would be a mistake and I am disappointed he has not listened.”

The former Green leader said reducing congestion charge was “the opposite” of the mayor’s pro-environment policies, adding lessons from the pandemic such as reduced car travel were being ignored.

Ms Berry pointed to other ways that transport in London can be funded which do not encourage more driving. She said: “If the mayor is going to cut the congestion charge short, he must take steps to replace it with a smart, fair, privacy-friendly road charging system as soon as possible.

“Otherwise, our vital climate target to reach net zero by 2030 will get further away every year."

The decision to return the hours back to pre-pandemic timing was made in December 2021 following a 10-week consultation by Transport for London (TFL) that saw nearly 10,000 responses, and will directly address the traffic challenges in central London.

Jenny Bates, transport campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “It’s important the mayor uses a combination of charges and restrictions to disincentivise driving enough to cut car mileage by 27 per cent in the capital. This is the figure he recognised himself as needed by 2030 to meet climate targets.

“The bonus is that less traffic reduces air pollution significantly and improves health.”

She urged Mr Khan to “deliver on his climate pledges” and pointed to the need for traffic levels to decrease “in a way that’s fair” by providing easy and affordable alternatives to driving which requires investment in making walking, cycling and public transport more accessible.

“This should be combined with measures such as pay-as-you-go driving in the longer term,” she said. “In the meantime the expansion of the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone, as well as scrapping the unwanted, unnecessary Silvertown Tunnel.”

Mr Khan said: “These new changes strike a balance between reducing traffic and congestion and supporting London’s economy and residents and helping ensure our recovery is a green and sustainable one.

“The removal of the evening charge will support the capital’s culture, hospitality and night-time businesses which have struggled so much, as well as encouraging people to walk, cycle and use public transport. It’s vital we do not encourage a car-led recovery and replace one public health crisis with another due to filthy air.”

The congestion zone is also in force on weekends and bank holidays from midday to 6pm, which target the busiest times for traffic build-up.

Transport for London estimates that there will be an increase in sustainable travel compared to before the pandemic, with around 8,000 new public transport trips and 3,000 walking and cycling trips each day on the weekend.