ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wildfires fuelled by climate crisis in Argentina’s wetlands causing ‘incalculable’ loss to biodiversity

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jv9fg_0eMop9hU00

In the wake of a major drought, enormous fires are sweeping across northeastern Argentina causing “incalculable” losses to the wetlands , grasslands and forests of the Ibera National Park, 40 per cent of which has been burnt.

The national park has recently reintroduced jaguars 70 years after the local populations went extinct, and it is also home to rare pampas deer, the maned wolf and the strange-tailed tyrant – a bird listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

According to conservationists, the prolonged droughts in the region have been exacerbated by the climate crisis in recent years, while local burning practices have also contributed to the fires raging out of control.

The Ibera Wetlands are one of the last well-preserved large subtropical grasslands of South America, and recent rewilding efforts have helped rebuild a haven for plants and animals.

In the area where conservation group Rewilding Argentina is reintroducing the giant otter and the jaguars, the foundation’s teams have been working alongside provincial and national fire crews to combat fires advancing from the north.

They said preparations were underway to be able to quickly evacuate the animals in the reintroduction program if necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uakjR_0eMop9hU00

“We are experiencing the effects of the climate crisis firsthand,” said Sofia Heinonen, executive director of Rewilding Argentina.

“We’re seeing once humid patches of forest and wetlands burn from the ground up because the vegetation previously underwater was exposed by the prolonged droughts and has become combustible material. Recovery is possible, but we will need time and the presence of Ibera’s key fauna species to be successful in the restoration that is to come.”

The team said that fires in the region remain a “natural and essential element” to maintain the richness of the grasslands, but warned that the current fires were abnormal in number, size and intensity.

They said as well as causing wildlife injuries and fatalities, the enormous blazes will reduce food availability for surviving wildlife.

The teams have been monitoring the reintroduced species as closely as possible and said that so far, “most of the reintroduced animals have been found alive and in good condition”.

Nonetheless, they said their survival highlighted their resilience and they would now become part of the restoration process.

Kristine Tompkins, president of Tompkins Conservation, which helped create the 1.8-million-acre park through land donations, said: “This is a terrible blow for Argentina and the world.

"Ibers National Park not only ensures a healthy environment for extensive human and wildlife communities, it has become a pillar of the local economy.

“After this crisis, rewilding will be an even more essential tool in helping the wetlands become more resilient in the face of environmental crises like this one.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Climate forecasters warn of a ‘global wildfire crisis’

“The heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes." A landmark United Nations report has concluded that the risk of devastating wildfires around the world will surge in coming decades as climate change further intensifies what the report described as a “global wildfire crisis.”. The scientific assessment is...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Californian

Earth’s sixth major extinction: Why loss of biodiversity matters

For a class assignment, I stumbled upon a link to an environmental news article from 2007 by Julia Whitty titled “By the end of the century half of all species will be extinct. Does that matter?” Luckily, this article was stored by the Wayback Machine, a digital archive of the internet, and can still be accessed. Although it’s been 15 years since the article was published, it appears that little has changed. Those of us who have taken a basic environmental sciences class have learned that Earth has gone through five major extinctions within the past 439 million years. The most recent extinction event, the end of the age of dinosaurs, is probably the extinction most are familiar with. However, there is currently a sixth mass extinction happening at this very moment.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Climate#Drought#Extreme Weather#The Ibera National Park#Jaguars#Iucn#The Ibera Wetlands
BGR.com

A brand new species of dinosaur was just discovered and it is massive

A new dinosaur discovery has helped unearth a new species of titanosaur called Abditosaurus kuehnei. The creature is a semiarticulated dinosaur. The scientists responsible for the discovery believe the skeleton to be over 70.5 million years old. They published the results of their study in Nature Ecology & Evolution earlier this year. The study includes a detailed description of the team’s findings, as well as a breakdown of why this find is so important.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Argentina
Phys.org

Two new species of potentially invasive hammerhead flatworms from Europe and Africa

One of the consequences of globalization is the inadvertent spread of invasive plant and animal species. Land flatworms have invaded the entire world, principally via the plant trade. More than ten species are now widespread, such as Obama nungara (originally from Argentina), Platydemus manokwari (from New Guinea) and Bipalium kewense (from Southeast Asia).
ANIMALS
nationalgeographic.com

A new discovery could help save this 10-foot-long 'living fossil' fish

The alligator gar is a snaggle-toothed fish longer than a park bench and heavier than a mountain lion. Bony scales covering its body make it look like an armored dinosaur, and for good reason: North America’s second-biggest fish has been thriving since the late Jurassic period, 157 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Vice

Scientists Discover the Long-Lost Continent ‘Balkanatolia’

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have identified a long-lost continent that was populated by weird animals some 40 million years ago, according to a new study. This ancient landmass, dubbed “Balkanatolia” because it stretches between the Balkan and Anatolian peninsulas, may have eased the westward passage of Asian mammals into Europe, setting off a major ecological shakeup that reshaped European fauna.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Wild British Hedgehog Population Shows Dramatic Increase, Conservationist Absolutely Livid

According to a new analysis, Britain's urban hedgehogs show signs of recovery, while rural populations have dropped by as much as 75 percent in certain areas in only 20 years. Due to habitat degradation, dog attacks, missing prey, and being killed by traffic, the fascinating prickly species, named the UK's favorite mammal in 2016, has seen a severe drop in numbers since the turn of the millennium. However, new research into hedgehog surveys has found a striking divergence between the city's richness and rural hedgehogs, with clear indicators that the urban population has stabilized and may even be increasing.
ANIMALS
Futurity

Almost all of Earth’s natural coasts have disappeared

Only 15.5% of the Earth’s coastal areas remained ecologically intact as of 2013, researchers report. The finding is the result of a study that for the first time merges both terrestrial and marine human impact maps in a global assessment of the anthropogenic pressures affecting coastal regions. “We found...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

New Discovery May Help Protect This Living Jurassic-Era Fish in North America

The alligator gar (Atractosteus spatula) is one of the largest freshwater fish in North America and has been thriving since the late Jurassic Period dating back to 157 million years ago. However, the population of the alligator gar is at risk due to habitat loss and human hunting. Despite the...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

The Independent

523K+
Followers
178K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy