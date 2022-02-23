Boris Johnson resists Labour calls to accelerate clampdown on Russian money

Boris Johnson has been accused of dragging his feet on sanctions over Ukraine , after he rejected a Labour offer of support for emergency legislation to crack down on illicit Russian money in the UK .

Keir Starmer has called for the immediate escalation of sanctions to hit the Russian economy, such as exclusion from the international Swift money transfer system and halting trade in Moscow’s sovereign debt.

But the prime minister dismissed the offer, telling MPs that “no country is doing more than the UK to tackle this issue”.

