Senior Met officer claims Sadiq Khan ‘didn’t follow process’ over Cressida Dick exit

A top Met Police chief has demanded a review into Dame Cressida Dick ’s sacking, as he took aim at London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his response to the force’s Charing Cross scandal.

Met Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House says he has written a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel raising concerns over the handling of Dame Cressida’s shock resignation earlier this month.

“I feel deeply disappointed,” Mr House said.

He added that “due process ” was not followed over Dame Cressida’s exit and expressed his “disappointment”.

Mr House told the London Assembly committee members that he believes a review should take place.

