ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Senior Met officer claims Sadiq Khan ‘didn’t follow process’ over Cressida Dick exit

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A top Met Police chief has demanded a review into Dame Cressida Dick ’s sacking, as he took aim at London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his response to the force’s Charing Cross scandal.

Met Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House says he has written a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel raising concerns over the handling of Dame Cressida’s shock resignation earlier this month.

“I feel deeply disappointed,” Mr House said.

He added that “due process ” was not followed over Dame Cressida’s exit and expressed his “disappointment”.

Mr House told the London Assembly committee members that he believes a review should take place.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Met officers charged over WhatsApp messages

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former officer have been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on WhatsApp. They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 16 March. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the charges arose from an investigation into the phone records of Wayne Couzens,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Khan denies issuing ultimatum to Met Commissioner over Charing Cross officers

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has denied reports he issued an ultimatum to outgoing commissioner Dame Cressida Dick demanding she dismiss officers involved in the Charing Cross case or face suspension herself.Officers at the London police station were revealed to have sent racist and misogynistic messages to one another by a police misconduct report published earlier this year.The Times had reported that Dame Cressida told senior colleagues that Mr Khan had made the ultimatum to her.Speaking to LBC, Mr Khan said: “Some of that is accurate. I was angered and disgusted by what a number of Metropolitan Police officers –...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mayor accused of failing to follow due process over Met chief resignation

A senior Metropolitan Police officer has accused the Mayor of London of failing to follow due process over the resignation of Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House has written to the Home Secretary Priti Patel to ask for a review of how Dame Cressida’s shock departure was handled.Top brass at the force are at loggerheads with City Hall over Dame Cressida’s decision to quit, which was greeted with dismay by officers.Giving evidence to the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday, Sir Stephen said: “There’s a clear procedure in statute laid down to allow the removal of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Deputy Met Police commissioner asks Priti Patel to review Cressida Dick’s ousting

The deputy Metropolitan Police commissioner has asked Priti Patel to review the ousting of Dame Cressida Dick.Sir Steve House told London’s police and crime committee that Sadiq Khan did not follow the necessary procedures in the run-up to the commissioner’s sudden resignation on 10 February.“There’s a clear procedure in statute laid down to allow the removal of a chief officer,” he said. “It’s not been followed in this instance, it’s not even been initiated. Due process has not been followed and instead we’ve seen matters played out in the media. “Because of this I’ve written to the home secretary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Met Police Federation ‘has no faith’ in Sadiq Khan as ‘atmosphere among officers at rock bottom’

The Metropolitan Police Federation has declared it has “no faith” in Sadiq Khan in a scathing statement days after Cressida Dick quit her job. The body, representing more than 31,000 rank-and-file police officers, said it was “deeply disappointed” at the “very public ousting” of Dame Cressida from her role as the force’s commissioner.It claimed comments made by mayor of London Mr Khan had “undermined the professional, dedicated and incredibly difficult work of tens of thousands of hard-working and brave police officers from across the capital”.Accusing politicians of using “policing and the career of the country’s most senior police leader to...
POLITICS
BBC

Sadiq Khan: Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in London mayor

The Met Police Federation has declared it has "no faith" in Sadiq Khan after the "very public ousting" of Dame Cressida Dick as commissioner. She resigned from the role on Thursday over the mayor of London's lack of confidence in her plans for reform. More than 31,000 rank-and-file officers are...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan faces review over Dame Cressida Dick's resignation

A senior Metropolitan Police officer has demanded an official review into the Mayor of London's handling of the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick, the force's commissioner. Sir Stephen House, the deputy commissioner, has written to Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, after accusing Sadiq Khan of failing to follow due process over Dame Cressida's shock departure.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Due Process#London Mayor#Uk#Met Police#Charing Cross#Home#London Assembly
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan faces further congestion charge criticism over quashed weekend fines

Almost one in 10 drivers caught out by London’s weekend congestion charge have had their fines quashed, new figures reveal. More than 34,000 of the 387,174 penalty charges issued during 2021 have been overturned, according to figures released to The Daily Telegraph after a Freedom of Information request. It...
POLITICS
BBC

Sadiq Khan: Unacceptable criticism of mayor retweeted by Met Police

The Metropolitan Police has condemned one of its own official Twitter accounts after it retweeted a message critical of the mayor of London. The Met Police Taskforce Twitter account retweeted a post on Thursday, commenting on reports Sadiq Khan had demanded Dame Cressida Dick sack officers in the Charing Cross case.
POLITICS
The Independent

London to lift mandatory mask rules on tube, Sadiq Khan announces

London’s mayor today announced that he expects to lift the requirement to wear face coverings while onboard Transport for London (TfL) services.It comes after Boris Johnson told the MPs this afternoon of major changes being made to Covid restrictions in the UK.His announcement in the Commons anticipates an end to self-isolation rules, free testing and the requirement for anyone testing positive in England to stay indoors come Thursday.“Following the government dropping all legal Covid restrictions, and in light of falling infection levels in London, it is expected that wearing a face covering will no longer be a condition of carriage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan handed another £200m to keep the Tube on the rails

Sadiq Khan has won another £200m of taxpayer cash to keep the London Underground running for the next four months. The deal marks a breakthrough after almost a month of frantic talks between officials from City Hall and Westminster. It is the fourth bailout provided by the Government and...
TRAFFIC
UPI News

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces increase in bus, tube fares

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday announced the largest increases in Transport For London tube and bus fares in the past decade. Khan said in a statement that fares will increase overall by 4.8%, marking their first increase since 2016 and largest increase since then-Mayor Boris Johnson raised them by 5.6% in 2012.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Bank robber escapes with three-figure sum

A robber escaped with a three-figure sum of money after threatening staff at a city bank.The man, who was carrying an item wrapped in plastic carrier bags, entered the Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, at around 4.05pm on Monday and demanded money.He threatened staff and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.Detectives in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a bank in Shawlands.Around 4.05pm on Monday, 28 February, 2022, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fugitive Briton accused of laundering £1bn arrested in Spain while walking dogs

A British woman who has been on the run for nearly nine years amid accusations that she laundered £1 billion as part of a VAT fraud has been arrested while walking her dogs in Spain.Sarah Panitzke, 47, was held in Catalonia on Sunday and is claimed by Spanish authorities to be the only member of a crime gang who remained free, with 16 people already jailed.She is accused of laundering money through companies in Spain, Andorra and Dubai for a group that bought mobile phones abroad without VAT and resold them in the UK.Panitzke, originally from Fulford, near York, has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Strike by Underground workers causes chaos for commuters

A strike by London Underground workers caused travel chaos on Tuesday, crippling Tube services and causing misery for commuters trying to get to work.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out for 24 hours in a bitter dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.The entire underground was suspended in the rush hour, although limited services returned later on a few lines.People tried to get to work on buses or in taxis but huge queues formed, forcing many to give up and go home.Our members have been left paying the price for a turf war between City Hall and...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy