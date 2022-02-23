Inmate stabbed to death at facility near Birmingham

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at a correctional facility outside Birmingham, authorities said Wednesday.

The violence happened Tuesday night at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Al.com reported.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Barry Wardell Gardner, 33. Gardner was found around 7 p.m. Tuesday in an open-style dormitory, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said. He was pronounced dead at the prison infirmary.

Gardner’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Yates said.

He had been serving a 13-year sentence for burglary and theft convictions.

Few other details were immediately released.