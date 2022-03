Gwinnett County will dedicate more than $55 million in federal pandemic recovery funds this year to expand the Health and Human Services division. The division, largely funded through the Atlanta Regional Commission, runs four senior centers in the county and three “OneStop” facilities that provide community programs such as English and exercise classes. But as the coronavirus pandemic spread two years ago, county leaders began to see more critical needs for the division to tackle.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO